JonAnthony Hall, Fishers (Indiana) 4-star WR, set to announce college decision
JonAnthony Hall made his first announcement on Wednesday night.
The coveted Fishers (Ind.) High School 2025 wide receiver revealed on his X/Twitter account that he is ready to announce his college choice – and that much-awaited announcement will come on Friday at noon CT.
Hall, a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder, is a dynamic three-sport athlete (football, basketball, track and field) who helped lead the Tigers to the Indiana 4A basketball championship this past season after racking up 69 receptions for 1,055 yards and six touchdowns in the fall.
He went into his junior football season with scholarship offers from Akron, Ball State and Miami-Ohio before blowing up this offseason. Hall added offers from Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Toledo and Northwestern in January. Since then he's added offers from Minnesota, Stanford, Iowa, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others.
Hall, who announced his offer from Notre Dame on May 31, took five official visits over the past two months: to Northwestern in early May, then to Stanford, Notre Dame, Purdue and Indiana throughout a busy month of June.
A 4-star prospect, Hall is rated by 247Sports as the second-best prospect in Indiana in the Class of 2025 and the No. 52 prospect nationally. He's also rated as the eighth-best wide receiver prospect nationally.
The Fishers standout had a junior year to remember.
After establishing himself as a 1,000-yard receiver on the football field, he was a key member in the Tigers' 29-1 squad that won the Indiana 4A basketball championship. Hall recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds (both game highs) in the championship game win over Ben Davis.
Hall finished off his junior year by placing second in the long jump (23 feet 1 inch) as well as being a member of the Tigers' 4x100 relay team that finished third at the 2024 Indiana boys track and field championships.
Check out Hall's junior season football highlights: JonAnthony Hall junior season highlights
Check out Hall's junior season basketball highlights: JonAnthony Hall junior season
Watch Indiana high school sports on the NFHS Network
Want to watch your favorite team live in action? You can watch several Indiana high school football games each week live on the NFHS Network: Watch live on the NFHS Network
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com