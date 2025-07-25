Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Commits
Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko came all the way up to Iowa and impressed Evan Jacobson.
The four-star tight end prospect from Waukee High School gave the Aggies his verbal on Friday. Jacobson picked the SEC school over the likes of Notre Dame, Iowa State and Stanford.
A 6-foot-7, 230-pound multi-sport standout, Jacobson also could have opted to play college basketball.
On the gridiron, Jacobson caught 20 passes for 198 yards with five touchdowns for the Warriors. Waukee returns starting quarterback Beckett Bakker along with Jacobson, Ben Case Haub and Xavyer Gutierrez among others.
During his sophomore season, Jacobson caught six passes for 91 yards, with two of them going for scores.
Rivals ranks Jacobson as the No. 3 prospect in Iowa and the 30th tight end overall.