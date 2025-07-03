Ohio State football lands commitment from top 2026 California QB
One of California's top high school quarterbacks is off the board.
Mission Viejo's Luke Fahey, a top 2026 prospect, announced his commitment to Ohio State Thursday afternoon. Recruiting websites like 247Sports, On3 and a bevvy of others seemingly brandished the news at the same time.
Ohio State offered Fahey on June 22.
Fahey is a 4-star prospect, ranked the No. 31 QB in the country, and No. 6 QB ranked in California behind big names like Ryder Lyons (BYU) and Brady Smigiel (Michigan). But don't' be surprised if Fahey's stock rises when he gets lone time under center this upcoming senior season.
Fahey is a good example of trusting the process, and here's why: He has been splitting time at the quarterback position for the last two years at Mission Viejo. Despite the obvious talent and temptation to leave and be a full-time starter somewhere else, Fahey decided to stay with the Diablos where he was splitting time with Drai Trudeau, who just graduated this past spring.
As a sophomore, Fahey threw for 2,184 yards and 26 touchdowns. Last year as a junior he tossed the pill for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Mission Viejo finished the 2024 season 10-1. It's only loss came to Husan Longstreet and Corona Centennial in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals.
A LITTLE BIT MORE
It will be interesting to see if this commitment moves things for other Ohio State pledges or if Fahey himself might flip on Signing Day. Ohio State already has commitments from Huntington Beach 2027 QB Brady Edmunds and already has Julian Sayin, who prepped at Carlsbad in San Diego, on campus.
Mission Viejo and Fahey will host Folsom and BYU-commit Ryder Lyons on September 5.
WHAT EXPERTS SAY ABOUT FAHEY
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins says this about Fahey:
"Fahey is one of the most talented quarterbacks out West. He’s surgical from the pocket and can pick a defense a part with his accuracy and timing. Shows off a quick release, throws one of the tighter balls in the region and processes the game extremely quick. In terms of his ability to get through his progressions and reads, he’s one of the more advanced signal callers in the country. An extremely smart player with a high football IQ, knows where to go with the ball, doesn’t turn it over and will still take his shots down the field. Is accurate to all three levels of the field, changes speeds well and knows when to take a little off and when to add some heat when the windows are tight. A tough kid with a lacrosse background and isn’t afraid to take a shot in the pocket or run though a defender to pick up a few extra yards ..."
More from Biggins: "At 6-0, he’s not a big quarterback but has a solid frame, a strong lower body and should have no problems holding up against the hits he’ll have to take in college. Checks off the leadership box as well, has always had a clutch gene and is the guy you want in your huddle late in a game when you need a late game score. Projects as a multi-year starter at the high Power 4 level and it won't surprise if he sees the field early in his college career as well."
