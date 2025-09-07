Knox Running Back Myles Mclaughlin Rushes for 9 Touchdowns in Week 3 Win
In week 3, Knox High School running back Myles Mclaughlin rushed for 436 yards and 9 touchdowns to lead the Redskins to a massive victory over Culver Academies, winning 72-24. With week 3 now in the rearview mirror, Mclaughlin has rushed for a total of 1,054 yards on the season.
Yes, you read that right.
Knox Has Already Surpassed 1,000 Yards Rushing in 2025
In only the third week of regular season play, the high school standout has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards this season. In week 2, Mclaughlin set the Knox High School record for single game rushing yards as Knox triumphed over Pioneer 38-20. He rushed for 428 yards in that game.
School Records Have Already Fallen While State Records Are in Range
At this rate, Mclaughlin is surpassing school records and threatening all time records at the state level. The Indiana high school single season rushing record is 3,536 yards set by Columbus East's Markell Jones in 2014. In addition, the Indiana single game rushing record is 581 yards, which was set by North Central's (Farmersburg) Chase Van Schoyck in 2013. Assuming Mclaughlin continues to produce at the level he has, both records are within striking distance. It's also worth mentioning that the single game scoring record is 10 touchdowns, also held by Van Schoyck. Mclaughlin fell just short of tying that record with 9 touchdowns last Friday.
Knox Ran for 2,830 Yards and 42 TDs in 2024
The running back's success isn't new to the Knox community. Mclaughlin rushed for 2,830 yards and 42 touchdowns in his junior season. He finished with the 9th most points scored and 12th most rushing yards in the nation. In week 7 of 2024, Mclaughlin totaled his highest yards of the season, rushing for 286 yards and 5 touchdowns in the victory over Jimtown. With that in mind, Mclaughlin's back to back 400 yard games in 2025 show that the sky is the limit for him this season.
Numerous Awards Are Also Within Reach
While it may be early, social media chatter has already placed Mclaughlin as a potential frontrunner for IndyStar's Mr. Football award, a distinction voted on by coaches from the Indiana Coaches Football Association. The award highlights Indiana's best senior football player for the season, and while the field is undoubtedly stacked this year, it's hard to argue that Mclaughlin shouldn't be in serious contention. Currently, a player from Knox has never earned this distinction, which has been awarded annually since 1992.
Mclaughlin's unbelievable statlines are understandably garnering attention at the collegiate level, as he has received an official offer from Wabash college, as well as invites to several school's prospect camps.
Knox and Mclaughlin will look to continue their dominant season in their Week 4 road matchup versus Tippecanoe Valley. The game begins at 7:30 pm EST.