Legendary Indiana High School Football Coach Retiring
One of the winningest high school football coaches in Indiana has decided to retire from his post.
Mike Gillin, who led Mooresville High School for the past nine seasons, announced his retirement from coaching on Monday. He ends his 47-year head coaching career with 373 victories.
Gillin is a member of the Indiana Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He led the Pioneers to 68 victories during those nine years, including seven winning seasons.
“It was a tough decision,” Gillin told WISHTV.com. “I thought about it last year, but then changed my mind. It’s just hte bigness of coaching right now. But I’ve enjoyed every bit. It’s time for someone else to get it done, and I hope they do.”
Mike Gillin Won A State Title, Led Several Different Programs to Success
Mooresville finished the 2025 season with a record of 5-5, bowing out of the postseason with a first round sectional loss to Bishop Chatard, 48-14. The Pioneers won four sectional championships, a regional title and a Mid-State Conference crown under Gillin, reaching the state semifinals in 2020.
“They’ve done well and been competitive,” Gillin said. “I feel like I’ve done my job and it’s time for them to hear a new voice. I’d like to see them get over the hump.”
Gillin started his high school head coaching run in 1984 at Tri-West, leading the Bruins to the 1989 state championship. After six seasons, he landed at Decatur Central for a decade before guiding Indian Creek for 16 more years.