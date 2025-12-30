Vote: Who is the Palm Beach County High School Football Quarterback of the Year?
With the completion of the 2025 high school football season, it is time we take a look at the top quarterbacks from Palm Beach County, Florida this season.
These individuals went above and beyond this season for their respective teams as they proved to be leaders for their teams.
Our nominees include dual-threat quarterbacks who were a threat to take it the end zone every time they rushed the ball and gunslingers who could take the top off of the defense in a blink of an eye.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Palm Beach County, Florida high school quarterback of the year.
Voting will close on January 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this year's nominations:
Xavier Mitchell, Pahokee
Mitchell's dual-threat ability led the Blue Devils to nine wins this season. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,011 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 400 yards and three touchdowns on 59 carries.
Andrew Embick, Jupiter
In 2025 Embick completed just shy of 60 percent of his passes for 1,592 yards and 26 touchdowns with five interceptions.
Jordan Johnson, Palm Beach Gardens
Johnson completed 56 percent of his passes for 2,153 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season. He also rushed for 267 yards and one touchdown on 79 carries.
Max Griner, Royal Palm Beach/Santaluces
For his senior season, Griner is transferring to Santaluces, but his 2025 campaign was exceptional for Royal Palm Beach. He completed 58 percent of his passes for 2,467 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.
Jyron Hughley, Cardinal Newman
Hughley's poise in the pocket, his running ability and leadership all season long led the Crusaders to all the way to the Class 1A state championship where they emerged victorious versus Chaminade-Madoona. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,018 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. In the rushing attack, Hughley rushed for 1,528 yards and 19 touchdowns on 131 carries.
Chance Routson, Palm Beach Central
This past season, Routson completed nearly 59 percent of his passes for 1,607 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also rushed for 814 yards and 18 touchdowns on only 88 carries.
Chris Siska, Boynton Beach
Siska completed nearly 53 percent of his passes for 1,672 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He added 236 yards and five touchdowns on the ground on just 22 carries.
Jaxson Mariconi, Santaluces
Mariconi's passing yards do not blow you away, but he was arguably the most efficient quarterback this season by throwing only one interception. He completed nearly 63 percent of his passes for 1,524 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Pedro Martinez Jr, Atlantic
The sophomore had a breakout season that saw him complete 64 percent of his passes for 2,335 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also rushed for 571 yards and eight touchdowns.
Trey Moran, West Boca Raton
Moran's outstanding play all season long led the Bulls to 13 wins which culminated in the Class 6A state title. He completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 1,309 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. Moran also rushed for 678 yards and eight touchdowns on 81 carries.
Jaeden Phillips, Spanish River
Phillips completed 56 percent of his passes this season for 2,194 yards and 23 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He added two more scores on the ground.
Mason Chapman, Boca Raton
This season, Chapman completed 51 percent of his passes for 1,902 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He rushed for an additional 108 yards and four touchdown on 25 carries.
Taj Barnes, Glades Central
Barnes is our last quarterback of the year nominee for the 2025 season as he completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,821 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed for 360 yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.