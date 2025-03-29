High School

Live score updates: Manchester vs. University in Indiana high school boys basketball Class 2A championship

Get real-time score and game updates from the IHSAA Class 2A championship

Jack Butler

Boys basketball trophies from 2025 sectionals, regionals and semi-state sit on display at University High School on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Carmel. The school's boys basketball team is headed to the IHSAA 2A State Championship for the first time in the school’s history on Saturday March 29, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Manchester Squires (25-2) play the University Trailblazers (20-9) in the 2025 Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball Class 2A state championship on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Both schools are seeking their first state championship.

The game is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

This page will be updated throughout the game with score and information. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Updates will be here when the game starts.

