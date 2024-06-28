Mariyon Dye commits to Tennessee; Elkhart High School edge rusher is Indiana's top football prospect
Elkhart (Indiana) High School edge rusher Mariyon Dye has found his college home.
Dye, a 6-foot-5, 255-pounder, announced his verbal commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday.
A 4-star recruit and one of the top Class of 2025 prospects in Indiana, Dye received more than 30 scholarships during his recruiting process. He took official visits to Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State before visiting Tennessee last weekend.
On3 ranks Dye as the top prospect in Indiana, the fifth-best edge rusher prospect nationally and the 40th-best prospect overall in the Class of 2025. Rivals ranks Dye as the top prospect in Indiana, the seventh-best edge rusher nationally and No. 103 overall in the 2025 class.
Dye is ranked by the 247Sports Composite rankings as the third-best prospect in Indiana, the 14th-best edge rusher prospect nationally in the Class of 2025 and No. 150 overall nationally. 247Sports ranks Dye as the fifth-best prospect in Indiana and the 22nd-best edge rusher prospect nationally in his class.
Dye becomes the 16th known verbal commitment for the Volunteers in 2025, a recruiting class that is now ranked by On3 as the 11th-best nationally and seventh-best in the Southeastern Conference.
Watch Dye's junior season highlights: Mariyon Dye 2023 highlights
Watch Indiana high school sports on the NFHS Network
Want to watch your favorite team live in action? You can watch several Indiana high school football games each week live on the NFHS Network: Watch live on the NFHS Network
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com