Elkhart (Indiana) 2025 edge rusher Mariyon Dye
Elkhart (Indiana) 2025 edge rusher Mariyon Dye / Twitter/X: Mariyon Dye

Elkhart (Indiana) High School edge rusher Mariyon Dye has found his college home.

Dye, a 6-foot-5, 255-pounder, announced his verbal commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday.

A 4-star recruit and one of the top Class of 2025 prospects in Indiana, Dye received more than 30 scholarships during his recruiting process. He took official visits to Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State before visiting Tennessee last weekend.

On3 ranks Dye as the top prospect in Indiana, the fifth-best edge rusher prospect nationally and the 40th-best prospect overall in the Class of 2025. Rivals ranks Dye as the top prospect in Indiana, the seventh-best edge rusher nationally and No. 103 overall in the 2025 class.

Dye is ranked by the 247Sports Composite rankings as the third-best prospect in Indiana, the 14th-best edge rusher prospect nationally in the Class of 2025 and No. 150 overall nationally. 247Sports ranks Dye as the fifth-best prospect in Indiana and the 22nd-best edge rusher prospect nationally in his class.

Dye becomes the 16th known verbal commitment for the Volunteers in 2025, a recruiting class that is now ranked by On3 as the 11th-best nationally and seventh-best in the Southeastern Conference.

