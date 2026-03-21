Mt. Vernon vs. Decatur Central: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semi-State
The Mt. Vernon Marauders (25-3) play the Decatur Central Hawks (20-6) in the IHSAA boys basketball Class 4A Semi-States on Saturday at New Castle Fieldhouse.
The game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
The winner will play the winner of New Albany (22-5) vs. Terre Haute North Vigo (24-3) in the Semi-States championship at 8 p.m.
Decatur Central won its first regional championship in school history when it defeated Lawrence Central 73-60. The Hawks have won a school record 20 games.
Purdue signee Luke Ertel leads the Marauders. He made two 3-point shots in overtime against No. 4 Pike in the regional championship.
Mt. Vernon vs. Decatur Central: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Semi-State
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917