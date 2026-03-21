Mt. Vernon vs. Decatur Central: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semi-State

The Mt. Vernon Marauders (25-3) play the Decatur Central Hawks (20-6) in the IHSAA boys basketball Class 4A Semi-States on Saturday at New Castle Fieldhouse.

The game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The winner will play the winner of New Albany (22-5) vs. Terre Haute North Vigo (24-3) in the Semi-States championship at 8 p.m.

Decatur Central won its first regional championship in school history when it defeated Lawrence Central 73-60. The Hawks have won a school record 20 games.

Purdue signee Luke Ertel leads the Marauders. He made two 3-point shots in overtime against No. 4 Pike in the regional championship.

Mt. Vernon vs. Decatur Central: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Semi-State

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