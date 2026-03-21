Skip to main content
High School

Mt. Vernon vs. Decatur Central: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semi-State

Get real-time game updates from the IHSAA quarterfinal between the Marauders and the Hawks
Jack Butler|
Mt. Vernon Marauders Coach Joe Bradburn set up plays during a time out as the Crown Point Bulldogs battled the Mt. Vernon Marauders in the Henry Community Health Boys’ Hall of Fame Classic Championship Game, Dec 23, 2025; New Castle, IN, at New Castle Fieldhouse.
Mt. Vernon Marauders Coach Joe Bradburn set up plays during a time out as the Crown Point Bulldogs battled the Mt. Vernon Marauders in the Henry Community Health Boys’ Hall of Fame Classic Championship Game, Dec 23, 2025; New Castle, IN, at New Castle Fieldhouse. | Gary Brockman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mt. Vernon Marauders (25-3) play the Decatur Central Hawks (20-6) in the IHSAA boys basketball Class 4A Semi-States on Saturday at New Castle Fieldhouse.

The game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The winner will play the winner of New Albany (22-5) vs. Terre Haute North Vigo (24-3) in the Semi-States championship at 8 p.m.

Decatur Central won its first regional championship in school history when it defeated Lawrence Central 73-60. The Hawks have won a school record 20 games.

Purdue signee Luke Ertel leads the Marauders. He made two 3-point shots in overtime against No. 4 Pike in the regional championship.

Mt. Vernon vs. Decatur Central: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Semi-State

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Indiana