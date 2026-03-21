Northridge vs. Homestead: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semi-State
The Northridge Raiders (25-1) take on the Homestead Spartans (20-6) in the IHSAA Indiana boys high school basketball Class 4A Semi-State playoffs on Saturday at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
The game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
The winner will play the winner of Crown Point (23-1) vs. Fort Wayne Snider (20-7) in the Class 4A Semi-States championship at 8 p.m.
Northridge vs. Homestead: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semi-State
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.