South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

There are 39 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, September 19, including four games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 16 Concord at No. 18 Warsaw.

Hammond Central (0-4) at Culver Academies (1-4) - 6:00 PM EST

Northridge (0-4) at NorthWood (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

South Bend Washington (1-3) at South Bend Riley (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Winamac (1-3) at Triton (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Faith Christian (1-2) at North White (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

West Central (4-0) at North Newton (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Pioneer (3-1) at North Miami (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Northfield (0-4) at Manchester (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Cass (3-1) at Rochester (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Churubusco (2-2) at Prairie Heights (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Logansport (3-0) at Twin Lakes (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Heritage (3-1) at Adams Central (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

LaVille (2-2) at Tippecanoe Valley (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Northwestern (2-2) at Whitko (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Culver Community (1-3) at North Judson-San Pierre (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Jimtown (1-3) at Bremen (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Caston (1-3) at South Central (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Penn (4-0) at Marion (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

South Bend St. Joseph (4-0) at South Bend Adams (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

West Noble (3-1) at Fairfield (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Goshen (1-3) at Mishawaka (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Concord (3-1) at Warsaw (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Lakeland (2-2) at Angola (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Wawasee (1-3) at Plymouth (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Parchment (0-3) at Watervliet (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Paw Paw (0-3) at Edwardsburg (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Decatur (1-2) at Hartford (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Constantine (2-1) at South Haven (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Coloma (1-2) at Saugatuck (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Centreville (2-1) at White Pigeon (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Brandywine (0-3) at Buchanan (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Marshall (2-1) at Dowagiac (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Muskegon Catholic Central (1-2) at Benton Harbor (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Plainwell (2-1) at Three Rivers (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Otsego (1-2) at Niles (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Gull Lake (0-3) at St. Joseph (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Kalamazoo Central (2-1) at Lakeshore (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST

New Prairie (0-4) at Elkhart (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Knox (4-0) at Glenn (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST

View all South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard

