South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, September 19, including four games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 16 Concord at No. 18 Warsaw.
South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, September 19.
Hammond Central (0-4) at Culver Academies (1-4) - 6:00 PM EST
Northridge (0-4) at NorthWood (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
South Bend Washington (1-3) at South Bend Riley (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Winamac (1-3) at Triton (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Faith Christian (1-2) at North White (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
West Central (4-0) at North Newton (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Pioneer (3-1) at North Miami (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Northfield (0-4) at Manchester (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Cass (3-1) at Rochester (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Churubusco (2-2) at Prairie Heights (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Logansport (3-0) at Twin Lakes (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Heritage (3-1) at Adams Central (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
LaVille (2-2) at Tippecanoe Valley (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Northwestern (2-2) at Whitko (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Culver Community (1-3) at North Judson-San Pierre (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Jimtown (1-3) at Bremen (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Caston (1-3) at South Central (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Penn (4-0) at Marion (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
South Bend St. Joseph (4-0) at South Bend Adams (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
West Noble (3-1) at Fairfield (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Goshen (1-3) at Mishawaka (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Concord (3-1) at Warsaw (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Lakeland (2-2) at Angola (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Wawasee (1-3) at Plymouth (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Parchment (0-3) at Watervliet (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Paw Paw (0-3) at Edwardsburg (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Decatur (1-2) at Hartford (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Constantine (2-1) at South Haven (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Coloma (1-2) at Saugatuck (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Centreville (2-1) at White Pigeon (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Brandywine (0-3) at Buchanan (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Marshall (2-1) at Dowagiac (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Muskegon Catholic Central (1-2) at Benton Harbor (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Plainwell (2-1) at Three Rivers (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Otsego (1-2) at Niles (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Gull Lake (0-3) at St. Joseph (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Kalamazoo Central (2-1) at Lakeshore (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST
New Prairie (0-4) at Elkhart (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Knox (4-0) at Glenn (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST
View all South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here