South Bend Washington's Kira Reynolds Becomes First Player In Indiana History To Post Quintuple-Double
It's extremely rare to hear about a basketball player recording the feat of a quintuple-double.
So rare, it's never been done before in Indiana high school girls basketball history.
In the case of South Bend Washington (Indiana) star Kira Reynolds, it was was another day at the office on the hardwood over the past weekend. The Purdue signee completed the historic feat in a 85-12 rout of New Prairie over the weekend, scoring 14 points, grabbing 18 rebounds, dishing 12 assists, 11 steals and notching 10 blocks.
Reynolds has been impressive all season long and the feat becomes the latest in a list that has continued to grow over the course of the regular season. The future Boilermaker recently became the first Indiana girls basketball player ever to reach scoring 1,000 points, getting 1,000 boards, 500 blocks and 300 assists.
As the regular season winds down for Indiana girls hoops, Reynolds is proving herself to making a string case as the best player in the state. The senior's numbers thus far through 16 games are an average of 16.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, 6.5 blocks, 6.3 assists and 3.5 steals a game.
