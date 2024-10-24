High School

Terminated Indiana wrestling coach receives community support at school board meeting

Clint Gard, after 25 years as the wrestling coach at Rochester High, was forced out over concerns that he violated general decorum standards

Gary Adornato

In 2021, Clint Gard was an IHSAA Regional Coach of the Year. Less than three years later he is out as Rochester High's head coach.
Clint Gard, the long-time wrestling coach at Rochester High (Indiana), received an outpouring of support at a Rochester School Board meeting, Monday evening, as members of the community packed the board meeting, calling for Gard's reinstatement as the school's head coach after he was terminated from the post on Sept. 25.

Rochester athletic director Cal Stone, in a statement announcing Gard had been relieved of his coaching duties, stated that the coach violated general decorum standards put in place in 2020 following an incident that occurred at that time. According to a report by the Fulton County Post, the current violations are related to a dispute between Gard and one his wrestlers over attendance at summer practice.

Gard, who remains on the faculty at the school, not only had community support, he had the support of his entire coach staff, including Tristan Wilson, the man selected to replace him as head coach. Wilson and five other coaches resigned in support of Gard, but all six have since rescinded their resignatons for the good of team.

''We want the kids to have a season," Wilson told the Fulton County News. "The kids want to have a season. We don't want the kids to have to suffer."

Despite the efforts of the community members, including five who spoke n the coach's behalf at the meeting, Gard's termination remained in place by the school board, which officially approved Wilson's hiring as the team's new head coach.

The next battle facing Gard's supporters is in attempt to have him approved to serve as a volunteer assistant in order assist the new coaching staff with a smooth transition. It would also allow Gard to continue coach his son, who still has two more years remaining with the team.

