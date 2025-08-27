The Backyard Brawl: A Glance at the History of Penn vs. Mishawaka
All across America lay small, close-knit communities which, on the surface, seemingly move slow. Outsiders may refer to them as "sleepy" or "quaint."
However, as the leaves turn from bright green to burnt amber, and the smell of evening bonfires permeate the air, you can witness something shift. These communities transform into epicenters of spirit and excitement. Local businesses hang banners and signs reflecting support for their local team. Early morning diner chatter consists of score predictions and mentions of the "good ol' days." You can feel the buzz in the air and witness the spirit in the stadium.
Nowhere is this phenomenon more tangible than the city of Mishawaka, Indiana. Situated along the St. Joseph river, Mishawaka has a population of roughly 50,000 and sits directly east of its bigger neighbor, South Bend.
Within its city limits are two schools whose feud can be traced back decades, and whose rivalry temporarily splits the town come fall; they are the Penn Kingsmen and the Mishawaka Cavemen, a game locals lovingly refer to as the "Backyard Brawl." This matchup, which closed out the regular season for many years, sets the city ablaze with fierce school pride and friendly competition.
Both schools have maintained a presence in the Mishawaka area for many decades. The present Mishawaka High School opened in 1925, while Penn High School first opened it's doors a few decades later in 1958.
After this, it didn't take long for the two schools to meet on the gridiron. The first "Backyard Brawl" was played Nov. 5, 1965 at Tupper Field, known today as Steele Stadium. That game ended in a 0-0 tie, but would lay the groundwork for one of most intense rivalries that the state would ever witness.
The early years of the rivalry saw contests that were largely evenly matched. Through the 60's and 70's, the games remained competitive, with both Penn and Mishawaka trading victories and losses from year to year.
This era saw legendary coaches on both sides of the ball, with Mishawaka head coach Bill Doba leading the Cavemen from 1971 to 1977, followed by hall of fame coach Jim Miller. Penn boasted their own star power, with iconic head coach Chris Geesman leading the Kingsmen for many years.
Then came the 80's.
The days of trading wins were no longer. Penn handily took hold of the rivalry and proceeded to win the contest for the next 27 years. For nearly three decades, the Kingsmen prevailed over the Cavemen; every single time.
In total, Penn recorded 35 straight victories over Mishawaka. While the rivalry remained heated, Penn cemented itself at the top, and the hill for Mishawaka seemed almost insurmountable.
But then, at long last, the streak broke.
in 2009, lead by second year head coach Bart Curtis, the Cavemen finally hit paydirt. Led by quarterback Cortez Lee, the Cavemen marched to victory, knocking off Penn 26-10 and snapping the 27 year win streak in front of a standing room only crowd roughly 8,000 strong.
The scene was nothing short of electric. Mishawaka fans stormed the field. Grown men were left in tears. Mishawaka had achieved what many admittedly felt was impossible; they beat Penn. With that victory, new breath was breathed into the rivalry.
Since then, the game has retained its ferociousness and intensity. In recent years, the game has remained consistently competitive and physical. Though it has admittedly changed somewhat. The Backyard Brawl took a hiatus following Mishawaka's departure from the NIC. The rivalry was renewed a few years later, but due to class and conference changes, the game doesn't carry the postseason implications it once did.
Despite this, the city of Mishawaka still exudes passion and spirit when the rivalry comes around. Enthusiasm and pride still radiate from the city, and Mishawaka residents and high school football enthusiasts alike eagerly await the Friday night lights and the evening kickoff.
Another chapter to the Backyard Brawl will be written as the Kingsmen and Cavemen once again meet on the gridiron at Penn's Freed Field this Friday, Aug 29th. Fans will be treated to a classic Indiana high school football rivalry as Mishawaka's powerhouse offense squares off with against the physicality and grit of 6A powerhouse Penn.
Historical information and data provided by Mishawaka football archivist Dean McCool
- Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1
