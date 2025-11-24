Top Indiana Girls’ Basketball Prospect Departs Powerhouse Lawrence Central
One of the Hoosier State’s top girls’ basketball players has decided to bounce from powerhouse Lawrence Central.
Sophomore point guard leaves two-time defending state champ
Sophomore point guard Riley Schellhammer, who transferred to the Indianapolis powerhouse from nearby Fishers High after her freshman season, has left the team, according to Lawrence Central coach Jannon Lampley, per a story in the IndyStar.
Lampley on Saturday, Nov. 22, announced that Schellhammer left the team. The star underclassman averaged 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.3 assists per game through three games for the two-time defending Class 4A state champion Bears (5-0).
When contacted by social media, Schellhammer referred High School on SI to her father, Eric Schellhammer, a Lawrence Central assistant coach who was unavailable for comment. Eric also has left the team, per the IndyStar.
Schellhammer leaves a Lawrence Central team loaded with talent
Riley Schellhammer leaves a team that is loaded with talent and favored to make another state title run. Lawrence Central features 6-foot-2 senior small forward Lola Lampley, an LSU commit; senior small forward Aniyah McKenzie, DePaul commit; Keke Butler, Lawrence North High transfer and Boston College commit; and senior guard Aubri Ingram, Ben Davis High transfer.
Lawrence Central is off Thanksgiving week and resumes play on Dec. 6 against visiting Cooper (Union, Ky.).
“We wish (Riley Schellhammer) the best and much success on her basketball journey,” Lampley said in a text to the IndyStar on Nov. 23. “At this time, I have to take the steps to progress my team forward, so we can progress and continue in a positive direction.”
Sophomore star has option to return to Fishers High or play prep school ball immediately
Per IHSAA bylaws, Schellhammer can return to Fishers and resume play as athletes retain eligibility if they go back to their former school within a year, per the IndyStar. She also can choose to play at a prep school, where she can compete immediately.
As a freshman last season at Fishers, Schellhammer averaged 13.8 points (second best on the team), 5.0 rebounds (tied for second best), 2.1 assists (second best), and 2.3 steals per game (first on the team). Those numbers were good enough to be named First Team Hoosiers Crossroads Conference (HCC).
