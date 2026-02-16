High School

Class Of 2029 Iowa Girls Basketball Prospect Takes In Big Ten Visit

Tenley Levin tours Wisconsin, Drake following another big game.

Dana Becker

Solon’s Tenley Levin (23) attempts a free throw during a game against Mount Vernon Dec. 16, 2025 in Solon, Iowa.
Solon’s Tenley Levin (23) attempts a free throw during a game against Mount Vernon Dec. 16, 2025 in Solon, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top Class of 2029 Iowa girls high school basketball prospect in the state took in a couple of recruiting visits recently.

Tenley Levin, a freshman at Solon High School, made a visit to Madison to tour Wisconsin following a quick stop in Des Moines at Drake.

Top Class Of 2029 Prospect Makes More Recruiting Stops To Major Schools

“Thank you so much for the awesome visit,” Levin posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I had a great time meeting all the coaches and players.”

That visit came on Sunday, February 15, as Levin was at Drake on Saturday, February 14.

“Thank you for the great visit,” she wrote. “I had a great time cheering the team on to a win.”

Just days before the college visits, Levin put up a double-double against Urbandale, scoring 29 points with 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. She knocked down four 3-pointers in the game.

Tenley Levin Is Averaging Nearly A Double-Double For Solon

On the year, Levin is averaging just under 19 points with nearly nine rebounds, two assists and over a block and a steal per game. She is shooting nearly 40 percent from the field and just under 70 percent at the free throw line.

Back in January, Levin took a visit to Missouri to visit the SEC program. She also made a visit to Indiana.

Levin's Sister Is Playing NCAA Division I Basketball With The Iowa Hawkeyes

Levin’s sister, Callie Levin, is currently a sophomore playing basketball for the University of Iowa.

Solon ended the regular season on a three-game win streak, including the victory over Class 5A Urbandale. They open 4A regional play on Saturday, February 21 vs. either Grinnell or Marion.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa