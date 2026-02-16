Class Of 2029 Iowa Girls Basketball Prospect Takes In Big Ten Visit
The top Class of 2029 Iowa girls high school basketball prospect in the state took in a couple of recruiting visits recently.
Tenley Levin, a freshman at Solon High School, made a visit to Madison to tour Wisconsin following a quick stop in Des Moines at Drake.
Top Class Of 2029 Prospect Makes More Recruiting Stops To Major Schools
“Thank you so much for the awesome visit,” Levin posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I had a great time meeting all the coaches and players.”
That visit came on Sunday, February 15, as Levin was at Drake on Saturday, February 14.
“Thank you for the great visit,” she wrote. “I had a great time cheering the team on to a win.”
Just days before the college visits, Levin put up a double-double against Urbandale, scoring 29 points with 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. She knocked down four 3-pointers in the game.
Tenley Levin Is Averaging Nearly A Double-Double For Solon
On the year, Levin is averaging just under 19 points with nearly nine rebounds, two assists and over a block and a steal per game. She is shooting nearly 40 percent from the field and just under 70 percent at the free throw line.
Back in January, Levin took a visit to Missouri to visit the SEC program. She also made a visit to Indiana.
Levin's Sister Is Playing NCAA Division I Basketball With The Iowa Hawkeyes
Levin’s sister, Callie Levin, is currently a sophomore playing basketball for the University of Iowa.
Solon ended the regular season on a three-game win streak, including the victory over Class 5A Urbandale. They open 4A regional play on Saturday, February 21 vs. either Grinnell or Marion.