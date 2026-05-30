Two Indiana High School Boys Basketball Teams Land New Head Coaches

Two Indiana high school boys basketball teams have hired new head coaches ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

Lakeland High School in LaGrange announced the hiring of Delmar Bontrager to the role of head coach in a press release from the school. Bontrager comes to the program after a five-year stint leading Prairie Heights High School.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Bontrager back to Laker Nation,” Lakeland Athletic Director Ryan Yoder said. “Delmar possesses the passion and the leadership qualities necessary to elevate our basketball program and help our athletes reach their highest potential.”

Bontrager won 53 games during his run at Prairie Heights having previously served as an assistant coach at Lakelande. He is the father of former Lakeland standouts Cameron Bontrager and Brady Bontrager.

Return Home For New Lakeland Schools Head Boys Basketball Coach

“I have been involved in coaching at every level from pee wee basketball to varsity head coach, and each spot in between,” Bontrager said. “I look forward to working with the great group that is coming back next season and building on that success by generating sustainable, long-term success at the youth level.”

Along with his previous coaching duties at the school, Bontrager is a graduate of Lakeland, playing both football and basketball.

Last year, the Lakers finished 16-8 overall, going 8-3 in the Northeast Corner Conference. They lost to Westview in the Division 2A Indiana high school boys basketball postseason.

Lakeland has recorded four consecutive winning seasons. Bontrager replaces T.J. Schneider.

Zionsville Names Andy Weaver New Head Boys Basketball Coach

Zionsville High School out of Indiana has named a former Indiana high school boys basketball coach to the same position, according to a report by the Indianapolis Star .

Andy Weaver will leave his post at Plainfield High School to lead the Eagles. He has been in coaching for the past three-plus decades, including a 14-year stint with Plainfield.

“Coach Weaver brings more than three decades of coaching experience and a proven record of success at multiple Indiana high school programs,” a statement given to the Indianapolis Star read. “Throughout his career, he has built programs centered on player development, competitive excellence and strong community connections while compiling 422 wins.”

New Zionsville Head Coach Has Incredible Resume Of Winning

Weaver has also been named IBCA District 2 Coach of the Year three times and is a five-time Mid-State Coach of the Year honoree. The Quakers finished the 2025-2026 season 22-3 under Weaver.

Zionsville went 13-11 last season, including a 4-3 mark in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. They are set to return leading scorers Camden Moore and Rylon Gore. Moore averaged 13.5 points and Moore over 12, along with key players Preston Johnson, Nick Snively and Zack Green.