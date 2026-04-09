Indiana High School Parts Ways With Head Boys Basketball Coach
An Indiana high school is on the search for a new head boys basketball coach.
According to multiple reports, Anthony Brewer has been relieved as the boys basketball head coach at Wayne High School. Outside The Huddle was the first to report the news.
Brewer led the Generals for three seasons, putting together a record of 53-23 overall. That included a 13-12 mark this past year with one postseason win before being eliminated by Homestead.
Under Brewer, Wayne won two Summit Athletic Conference titles, a sectional championship and a regional crown.
Brewer spent four seasons serving under Pickens at Wayne. A graduate of North Side High School, he has also been an assistant at Concordia. He was named the 2023-24 Outside the Huddle Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Anthony Brewer Was An Assistant Under Byron Pickens At Wayne
Brewer replaced Byron Pickens, who left the area after guiding the Generals to their first regional championship in four decades. He had served as an assistant on the staff with Pickens.
Wayne went 40-50 during the four seasons Pickens served as head coach. They won an outright SAC title for the first time in two decades and the first sectional crown since 1994 under him.
The regional championship that Brewer led the Generals to was just the third in program history.
Wayne Set To Return Several All-Conference Players Next Season
Wayne is set to return key players Tyree Eldridge, Everen Akison, Javontae Eldridge and Uriah Williams next season. Tyree Eldridge, Javontae Eldridge and Akison were all named to the all-conference team this past season for the Generals.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker