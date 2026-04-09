Indiana High School Parts Ways With Head Boys Basketball Coach

An Indiana high school is on the search for a new head boys basketball coach.

According to multiple reports, Anthony Brewer has been relieved as the boys basketball head coach at Wayne High School. Outside The Huddle was the first to report the news.

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Per an e-mail from the school, @WayneHoops is officially looking for a new head coach for their boys basketball program.



Anthony Brewer was 53-23 in three years leading the Generals, including Sectional and Regional titles in 2023-24 — Bounce (@Bounce_OTH) April 6, 2026

Brewer led the Generals for three seasons, putting together a record of 53-23 overall. That included a 13-12 mark this past year with one postseason win before being eliminated by Homestead.

Under Brewer, Wayne won two Summit Athletic Conference titles, a sectional championship and a regional crown.



Brewer spent four seasons serving under Pickens at Wayne. A graduate of North Side High School, he has also been an assistant at Concordia. He was named the 2023-24 Outside the Huddle Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Anthony Brewer Was An Assistant Under Byron Pickens At Wayne

Brewer replaced Byron Pickens, who left the area after guiding the Generals to their first regional championship in four decades. He had served as an assistant on the staff with Pickens.

Wayne went 40-50 during the four seasons Pickens served as head coach. They won an outright SAC title for the first time in two decades and the first sectional crown since 1994 under him.

The regional championship that Brewer led the Generals to was just the third in program history.

Wayne Set To Return Several All-Conference Players Next Season

Wayne is set to return key players Tyree Eldridge, Everen Akison, Javontae Eldridge and Uriah Williams next season. Tyree Eldridge, Javontae Eldridge and Akison were all named to the all-conference team this past season for the Generals.