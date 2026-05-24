Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/24/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for May 18-23. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 31. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Sophia Dannenbring, Sioux City Bishop Heelan softball

Hard to make a better debut than Dannebring had, as the eighth-grader hit two solo home runs in a 14-4 win over Le Mars, finishing 3-for-4.

Quinn Zweibohmer, Wapello softball

The freshman was sensational in a 2-1 win over West Burlington-Notre Dame, striking out 17 while allowing just four hits and one earned run.

Hunter Knorr, West Branch baseball

Knorr was 3-for-3 with two home runs, driving in seven with a walk in a 16-1 win over Tipton.

Broox Stockman, Montezuma baseball

The senior was officially 1-for-1 vs. South Tama County, but scored five runs and drove in three thanks to four walks in a 31-0 win.

Colton Lindsay, West Central Valley baseball

Lindsay started his junior season on the diamond with a 16-strikeout performance, allowing just four hits and no earned runs with zero walks.

Easton Cox, Pleasantville baseball

Cox struck out 15 and allowed just one hit and one walk in a 1-0 win over Grand View Christian.

Grace Hartford, Iowa Falls-Alden girls soccer

Hartford accounted for seven goals in a 10-1 win over Wright County.

Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East baseball

The recent Minnesota football commit had a week, recording six hits with two homers, a triple, eight runs scored and 17 RBI in his first five games.

Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon girls track and field

Moeller set new Class 3A state meet records in both the 1,500 and 3,000, winning the 800 to complete the distance triple.

Lincoln Bainbridge, Van Buren County boys track and field

Individually, Bainbridge scored gold in both the Class 1A 400 and 800 at state, adding relay titles in the 1,600 sprint medley relay and the 4x400.

Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian girls track and field

The junior broke the Class 2A state record in the 100, the 200 and ran on the record-breaking 4x100 and 4x400 - all of which won gold.

Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk boys track and field

Kunze came into state seeking four Class 4A state titles, and that is what he did, winning the 100, 200, 400 and long jump crowns.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.