Vote: Who should be SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week (9/9/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.
THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE INDIANA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Tyrone Burrus, Warren Central football
The Louisville recruit had eight tackles (six solo) and three sacks in a 30-0 shutout of Indianapolis North Central.
Nathan Byrd, Scottsburg football
Byrd threw for 308 yards and five TDs, and also ran for a score, in a 54-7 win against Salem.
Davion Chandler, Lawrence North football
The Indiana commit had five receptions for 202 yards and a TD in a 45-21 victory over Wayne (Ohio).
Jazz Coleman, Speedway football
The junior had 317 yards and four touchdowns on 30 touches in a 48-26 win against Beech Grove.
Sam Collier, Triton Central football
The senior threw for 301 yards and had the game-winning TD pass in the final minute of a 16-13 win over Indianapolis Lutheran.
Devin Craig, Lapel football
The junior threw for 271 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-21 victory against Shenandoah.
Noah Ehrlich, Crown Point football
The Miami (Ohio) commit passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in a 46-13 win against Merrillville.
JonAnthony Hall, Fishers football
The Stanford recruit had 11 catches for 97 yards and a TD in a 17-14 overtime victory vs. Noblesville.
CJ Harris, Brebeuf Jesuit football
The senior ran 15 times for 250 yards and two scores in a 56-28 victory over West Lafayette Harrison.
Kasmir Hicks, Decatur Central football
The junior had a 64-yard touchdown catch and a 66-yard interception return for a TD in a 43-29 win against Whiteland. He had 150 yards on four receptions.
Jilly Higgins, Castle girls soccer
Higgins had three goals and an assist in wins against Evansville North and Floyd Central.
Adrian Holley, Michigan City football
The Kansas commit and two-way starting lineman had 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in a 20-0 shutout of Chesterton.
Ayden Houseman, Greenwood football
The junior had 305 total yards and five touchdowns in a 50-31 loss to Martinsville.
Haley Hughes, Gibson Southern girls golf
Hughes shot the best score in program history, a 73, to earn medalist honors at the Pocket Athletic Conference Tournament.
Micah Jarrell, NorthWood football
The sophomore passed for 178 yards, ran for 130 and had four TDs in a 49-14 win against Wawasee.
Keaton Jones, Pendleton Heights football
The senior had 225 yards and two TDs in a 42-21 win against New Castle.
Jack Linden, Guerin Catholic football
The junior had 325 yards and three scores on 44 carries in a 53-34 win against Heritage Christian.
Drake McClurg, Center Grove football
The sophomore had a program-record 238 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches in a 24-10 win over Kentucky power Louisville Trinity.
Jackson Nolan, Evansville Reitz boys cross country
Nolan ran 15:02 to win the Rick Weinheimer Invitational at Columbus North.
Alijah Price, Ben Davis football
The senior had 206 total yards and two TDs on 23 touches in a 38-14 win against Pike.
Josh Raines, New Palestine football
The junior had 10 rushes for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 41-13 win against Yorktown.
Brendan Sharpe, Brownsburg football
The sophomore had 230 yards and two TDs on seven receptions in a 40-0 shutout of Franklin Central.
Jackson Sorgi, Tri-West football
The sophomore had 266 total yards and threw for five touchdowns in a 69-8 win against Frankfort.
Quinn Watson, Penn football
The junior contributed three sacks and two tackles for loss in a 35-7 win against South Bend Riley.
Paige Williams, DeKalb girls golf
Williams shot a 73 to earn medalist honors and lead the Barons to the team title at the Fort Wayne Carroll Invitational.
