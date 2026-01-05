SI

Why Scottie Scheffler Will Rule the PGA Tour Again in 2026

With the 2026 PGA Tour season firing up next week, the SI Golf staff offers thoughts on what we might see, including Scottie Scheffler's odds of winning a fifth straight Player of the Year award.

John Schwarb, Bob Harig, Jeff Ritter, Max Schreiber

Scottie Scheffler won the first of two 2025 majors at the PGA and comes into 2026 needing just the U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam.
Scottie Scheffler won the first of two 2025 majors at the PGA and comes into 2026 needing just the U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Are you ready for the 2026 golf season?

More than three months have passed since the Ryder Cup, four months since the Tour Championship and—gasp!—five months since the British Open, the last major championship of 2025.

SI Golf is previewing the new year, from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf and more. We kicked off our preview series by predicting the major champions and continue today with a Fact-or-Fiction style look at how world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler may fare in 2026.

Agree or disagree with us? Tell us on the SI Golf X account.

Fact or Fiction: Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods are the only players to win four consecutive PGA Tour Player of the Year awards. Scheffler will stand alone after winning his fifth straight in 2026.

Bob Harig: FICTION. This is nothing against Scheffler. He might very well do it again. I just think the law of averages comes into play. Can he really do it again? Will someone else step up? I see the latter happening with a more “normal” year for Scheffler.

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Scheffler’s run has been awesome, but consistently maintaining that level of play is just so difficult. I’m essentially following Bob and basing my case on the law of averages, but those averages say we’re due for a new POY. A current member of the world top 5 is most likely to swipe the crown off Scheffler, perhaps Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy or Tommy Fleetwood.

Scottie Scheffler tees of on the eleventh hole during the final round of The 153rd Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 British Open by four shots and will defend in July at Royal Birkdale. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Max Schreiber: FACT. Remember, this is an award voted on by the players. In 2023, Scheffler won twice and Rahm won four times, yet Scheffler still claimed the honors. If he puts together ungodly strokes-gained numbers and collects two to three wins, his peers will likely grant him the hardware again, just because he’ll still be golf’s benchmark. 

John Schwarb: FACT. I consider one major and two signature-event titles to be the baseline for Scheffler this year—he’s bagged at least that in three of the last four years (let’s call the 2022 Arnold Palmer and WGC-Match Play signatures). So if he does that, someone else will need a monster year and the Tour’s depth makes that difficult. The Tiger-esque run continues.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf