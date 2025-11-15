Warren Central Stuns Center Grove to Win First Regional Title Since 2018
For the first time since their 2018 state championship season, Warren Central is heading back to the Indiana Class 6A semi-state—and they got there with one of the program’s most resilient postseason performances in years.
The Warriors stunned perennial powerhouse Center Grove, 24–21, on Friday night, using a blistering start and a clutch fourth quarter to claim the regional crown. Warren Central, which was unranked in our final Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings of the regular season, squandered and early 17-0 lead to the fifth-ranked Trojans, before staging their own comeback late in the fourth quarter to pull the upset.
Warriors Dominate Early
Warren Central controlled the opening quarter, rolling up 155 yards to Center Grove’s 12.
The Warriors opened the scoring with a 26-yard field goal by sophomore Jermain Ellery, then added to it when sophomore quarterback Jack Quillen floated a 7-yard touchdown to Keysean Williams-Jarrett for a 10–0 lead.
Moments later, junior running back Keyon Thomas broke loose on a spectacular 74-yard touchdown run, pushing the lead to 17–0 with 8:38 to play in the second quarter.
Thomas, one of Indiana’s fastest-rising Division I prospects, finished with 241 yards on 25 carries, plus three catches for 52 yards and a receiving TD.
Center Grove Rallies With 21 Straight
The Trojans desperately needed a spark — and got it.
A late first-half interception by Vinny Hayse set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Ricky Lange, cutting the deficit to 17–7 at halftime.
Center Grove opened the second half with an eight-play scoring drive capped by another Lange touchdown. Minutes later, sophomore quarterback Oscar Sloan hit freshman Roman Youngs in stride for an electrifying 85-yard touchdown, giving the Trojans their first lead, 21–17.
The Game-Winner and the Final Stand
Warren Central answered immediately. Five seconds into the fourth quarter, Quillen’s tipped pass found Zechariah Wallace for a 4-yard touchdown, putting the Warriors back on top, 24–21.
Center Grove had four possessions to tie or take the lead, including:
- A missed 44-yard field goal with 3:13 left
- A fourth interception of Quillen that gave the Trojans the ball back with 2:18 remaining
- A final drive that reached the 48-yard line before Warren Central stopped Center Grove on downs with 56 seconds left
“Tough first quarter, but our kids battled,” Trojans coach Eric Moore said. “Warren Central made plays. You can’t have those ups and downs in a big game.”
Next Up: No. 1 Brownsburg
With the regional title secured, Warren Central (10–2) moves on to face top-ranked Brownsburg in next week’s Class 6A semi-state.
If Friday night proved anything, it’s that the Warriors are peaking at the perfect time.