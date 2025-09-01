Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025
The state of Iowa finally got to experience the official Week 1 of Friday Night Lights, as action was wild and intense throughout the evening. And due to some inclement weather, it even carried over into early Saturday morning and afternoon.
But everything scheduled is now complete from Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season, and with it, brings an update to our official Top 25.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 2 Top 25:
1. West Des Moines Valley (1-0)
Last week: defeated Dowling Catholic, 20-19
Next game: at Waukee Northwest, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Iowa City Liberty (1-0)
Last week: defeated Cedar Falls, 15-14
Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Sioux City East (1-0)
Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 38-3
Next game: at Norwalk, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 4
4. Southeast Polk (1-0)
Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 30-14
Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 6
5. Dowling Catholic (0-1)
Last week: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 20-19
Next game: vs. Johnston, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 7
6. Johnston (1-0)
Last week: defeated Waukee, 13-3
Next game: at Dowling Catholic, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: Unranked
7. Clear Creek-Amana (1-0)
Last week: defeated Davenport West, 63-0
Next game: at Davenport North, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 10
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0)
Last week: defeated North Scott, 31-0
Next game: vs. Western Dubuque, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 11
9. Mount Vernon (1-0)
Last week: defeated Monticello, 56-12
Next game: vs. Benton, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 13
10. Algona (1-0)
Last week: defeated Spirit Lake, 33-21
Next game: vs. Carroll Kuemper, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 14
11. Fort Dodge (1-0)
Last week: defeated Mason City, 20-14
Next game: at Webster City, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 15
12. Pella (1-0)
Last week: defeated Ballard, 26-7
Next game: at Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 16
13. ADM (1-0)
Last week: defeated Winterset, 45-20
Next game: vs. Ballard, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 17
14. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (1-0)
Last week: defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 14-6
Next game: at Le Mars, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 19
15. Carroll Kuemper (1-0)
Last week: defeated Cherokee, 44-28
Next game: at Algona, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 20
16. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1)
Last week: lost to Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 14-6
Next game: vs. Lewis Central, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 12
17. Waukee (0-1)
Last week: lost to Johnston, 13-3
Next game: vs. Ankeny, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 3
18. OABCIG (1-0)
Last week: defeated Ridge View, 24-7
Next game: vs. Tri-Center, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 21
19. Grundy Center (1-0)
Last week: defeated Aplington-Parkersburg, 35-13
Next game: at Waterloo Columbus, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 22
20. Ankeny Centennial (0-1)
Last week: lost to Southeast Polk, 30-14
Next game: vs. Linn-Mar, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 8
21. Iowa City Regina (1-0)
Last week: defeated Wilton, 42-20
Next game: vs. West Branch, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 23
22. Pleasant Valley
Last week: defeated Bettendorf, 24-17
Next game: at Cedar Falls, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 25
23. Lewis Central (0-1)
Last week: lost to North Polk, 27-24
Next game: at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 5
24. Norwalk (0-1)
Last week: lost to Indianola, 28-14
Next game: vs. Sioux City East, Friday, September 5
Previously ranked: No. 9
25. Iowa City West (1-0)
Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 30-0
Next game: vs. Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.
Previously ranked: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 18 Harlan; No. 24 Cedar Falls.
Others receiving votes: North Polk; Indianola; Harlan; Cedar Falls;