Iowa High School Girls Basketball Final Top 25 State Rankings - March 9, 2026

There was no denying Jenica Lewis in the finals, as the Johnston senior finished off her career with a third straight Class 5A state championship.

Lewis also led the Dragons to a wire-to-wire finish atop the state power rankings as she now prepares to join Notre Dame in the fall.

Carlisle, who lost just once this past season, captured the 4A state title and climbed to the No. 2 spot, as Waukee Northwest was third.

Here is the final edition of the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:

Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - March 9, 2026

1. Johnston (Class 5A, 27-0)

Previous Rank: No. 1

Last Week: Won a third consecutive 5A state title, finishing the season unbeaten.

2. Carlisle (4A, 26-1)

Previous Rank: No. 7

Last Week: The Wildcats won their first-ever basketball championship.

3. Waukee Northwest (5A, 19-6)

Previous Rank: No. 6

Last Week: The Wolves reached the 5A title game and held a first quarter lead on Johnston.

4. Maquoketa (3A, 24-4)

Previous Rank: No. 13

Last Week: A dominating fourth lifted the Cardinals to gold in 3A over defending champion Mount Vernon.

5. Dallas Center-Grimes (4A, 23-3)

Previous Rank: No. 5

Last Week: The Mustangs came up two points short in the title game to Carlisle.

6. Mount Vernon (3A, 24-3)

Previous Rank: No. 4

Last Week: The Mustangs were unable to defend in 3A, falling in the finals.

7. Dowling Catholic (5A, 21-4)

Previous Rank: No. 3

Last Week: An overtime loss in the semifinals ended the year for the Maroons in the semifinals.

8. Norwalk (4A, 23-3)

Previous Rank: No. 9

Last Week: The Warriors were stunned in the semifinals vs. Dallas Center-Grimes.

9. Newell-Fonda (1A, 25-2)

Previous Rank: No. 16

Last Week: The Mustangs handled business, gaining another trophy for legendary head coach Dick Jungers.

10. Rock Valley (2A, 25-2)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Gold came home with the Rockets for the first time since 2003.

11. Hinton (2A, 22-2)

Previous Rank: No. 18

12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 24-1)

Previous Rank: No. 2

13. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 24-3)

Previous Rank: No. 15

14. Treynor (2A, 22-3)

Previous Rank: No. 10

15. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A, 22-4)

Previous Rank: No. 11

16. Denver (2A, 23-3)

Previous Rank: No. 17

17. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 22-2)

Previous Rank: No. 8

18. Clear Creek-Amana (4A, 20-3)

Previous Rank: No. 12

19. North Polk (4A, 20-4)

Previous Rank: No. 14

20. Central DeWitt (4A, 23-2)

Previous Rank: No. 19

21. Des Moines Christian (3A, 23-4)

Previous Rank: No. 20

22. Ankeny (5A, 16-9)

Previous Rank: Unranked

23. Mediapolis (3A, 24-1)

Previous Rank: No. 22

24. Cedar Rapids Washington (5A, 19-5)

Previous Rank: No. 23

25. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (3A, 19-6)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 21 Cedar Falls; No. 24 PCM; No. 25 Cherokee.