Iowa Boys State Basketball: Action Tips Off From Des Moines

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament got underway Monday from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa with Class 3A and Class 4A quarterfinal action.

All four 3A quarterfinals hit the hardwood while two of the four 4A games were played before the day was over. On Tuesday, 4A will get back to work along with the Class 1A quarterfinals.

Games can be live streamed on the IAHSAA.org website for free, as High School on SI will have complete coverage throughout the week.

No. 1 Ballard Dominates Gilbert Behind Jude Gibson

The opening game turned into a one-sided affair, as top-seed Ballard rolled Gilbert, 70-40.

Jude Gibson scored 20 points with eight assists and six rebounds to lead the Bombers into the semifinals on Wednesday. Evan Abbott had 16 points, five rebounds and two assists, as Easton Erland added 15 points, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Final in 3⃣🅰️: Ballard 70, Gilbert 40



Three Bombers score in double figures to help Ballard cruise past the Tigers in the quarterfinal round. #iahsbkb



🏀https://t.co/UCm1XkF7Ey pic.twitter.com/HcYh1l12Sa — IHSAA (@IHSAA) March 9, 2026

Ballard doubled up the Tigers in the first quarter behind 50 percent shooting from the field, and put the game away in the second by going on a 17-4 run. The Bombers shot 49 percent for the game and were 17 of 20 at the free throw line.

Parker Miller chipped in seven points with nine rebounds in just 18 minutes of work for Ballard.

Gilbert’s Preston Stensland had 17 points, but was the lone Tiger in double figures. William Terrones, Charlie Reich and Easton VanCleave each had four, as Lual Kenyang recorded seven rebounds with a blocked shot.

Still To Come….

Pella takes on Carroll, ADM meets Cedar Rapids Xavier and Storm Lake faces off with Solon to complete the 3A quarterfinals. Dowling Catholic and Dubuque Senior tip in the night session to start 4A action, with top-seed and unbeaten Cedar Falls closing out day one against Urbandale.