2026 Iowa High School Football Way-Too-Early Class A Rankings
As we have learned from college football and the release of way-too-early rankings, much can change in even a short amount of time.
So, trying to look ahead to August 2026 and what the 2026 Iowa high school football season might look like is nearly impossible.
But also very entertaining at the same time.
MMCRU went a perfect 13-0, claiming the state title behind a strong group of players who will be returning in 2026.
With all that being said, here are the Class A rankings for the 2026 Iowa high school football season for entertainment purposes only.
1. MMCRU (13-0)
Quarterback Eli Harpenau returns in pursuit of a second consecutive state title after throwing fr nearly 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 447 and 10 more. Ayden Miller is also back as the Royals will be breaking in a new WR group.
2. Saint Ansgar (12-1)
Several top runners will have moved on, but the Saints return quarterback Porter Schwiesow following a phenomenal sophomore season where he had over 1,000 yards passing and 16 TDs. Keagan Zacharias, Brody Dolph and Gavin Squier look to fill the void at RB.
3. Woodbury Central (10-1)
The only loss in 2025 for the Wildcats came to MMCRU, as Jackson Verschoor returns following 2,000-yard pasing season. Abe McGill was just a sophomore this past year, rushing for 1,300 yards with 17 TDs while Jayden Lloyd and Grayson Lloyd were the top receivers as underclassmen.
4. North Linn (9-2)
The Lynx have dual-threat Will Sommerfelt set to return, as the junior was injured late this year. He had over 800 yards passing and 800 yards rushing, as Brody Martin returns for his senior season after rushing for 766 yards. Leading receivers Braden Wheatley and Waylon Raue also return.
5. Wapsie Valley (11-1)
Caleb Hogan, Gavin Henry, Cadyn Dana and Landen Moulds will form a strong nucleus for the Warriors. Hogan had over 1,000 yards passing and Moulds was his top receiver.
6. West Sioux (10-2)
Braylon Lopez will become the main threat on offense after a junior season that saw him run for 1,336 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. Jackson Bruner and Liam Sheehan both will likely compete to replace Blake Wiggins at QB, as Lopez and Gavin Gerritson are key players in the passing game.
7. West Hancock (8-1)
A stunning early exit from the postseason should serve to motivate the Eagles. Coen Witte returns at quarterback as Nathan Bixel returns after rushing for 1,008 yards.
8. Maquoketa Valley (7-3)
Trevor Grimm looks to grow from a junior season in which he threw for over 1,000 yards, as top rusher Rogan Heidt is also slated to return. Eli Dougherty was the leading receiver for the team as a junior.
9. Madrid (6-4)
Chase Perkins received plenty of key snaps and should be primed to take controls of the offense. Jevyn Severson is one of the top sophomore prospects in the state.
10. Sibley-Ocheyedan (5-5)
The Generals fought to a .500 season and boast quarterback Hunter Kauffman back, as he had over 1,300 yards passing and 1,100 yards rushing this past season.