Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Transferring
One of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state has announced he will transfer for his senior season.
Savion Miller, who helped Iowa City Regina High School reach the state championship game this past season in Class 1A, will finish his prep career with Iowa City High. The move brings Miller to the state’s largest classification for high school football at 5A.
“This decision has taken a lot of time, reflection and honest conversations with myself and family,” Miller posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “After thinking it through, I’ve decided to transfer to City High School for my senior year.
“Regina High School will always be home - grateful for the battles, brotherhood and memories that built me.”
Miller was part of a high-powered offense for the Regals this past fall, 127 times for 1,068 yards with 16 touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 338 yards and nine touchdowns while recording seven tackles on defense with 2.5 for loss.
Savion Miller Holds Offers From Miami, Minnesota, Others
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back is the No. 4 player in the state according to 247Sports and the No. 31 running back overall. In the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, Miller is sixth in Iowa, 34th at his position and 437th overall.
He currently holds offers from College Football Playoff finalist Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Kent State and Toledo.
Iowa City High went 2-7 a year ago, including a 2-3 district mark competing against 5A state semifinalist Waukee Northwest, former 5A state champion Southeast Polk and Norwalk.
The Little Hawks are coached by Mitchell Moore, a former NCAA Division III standout player and coach who also spent time as an assistant at Iowa State. They return quarterback Chris Kabaiza and Marshall Sheldon, who ran for 261 yards.