The 2026 Kansas high school boys basketball state championships continue this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all seven classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

Kansas High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 12-13

2026 KSHSAA Class 1A DI Boys Basketball State Championships (select to view full bracket details)

Semifinals

No. 1 Central Plains vs. No. 4 South Central - 03/12

No. 2 St. John's/Tipton Catholic vs. No. 3 Norwich - 03/12

Semifinals

No. 1 Axtell vs. No. 4 Cunningham - 03/12

No. 2 Hanover vs. No. 3 Lebo - 03/12

Semifinals

No. 1 Sterling vs. No. 5 St. Marys - 03/13

No. 2 Berean Academy vs. No. 6 St. Mary's-Colgan - 03/13

Semifinals

No. 1 Collegiate vs. No. 5 Silver Lake - 03/12

No. 2 Hesston vs. No. 3 Burlington - 03/12

Semifinals

No. 1 Rock Creek vs. No. 4 Hugoton - 03/13

No. 2 Atchison vs. No. 6 Baldwin - 03/13

Semifinals

No. 1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. No. 5 Seaman - 03/12

No. 2 Bonner Springs vs. No. 3 West - 03/12

Semifinals

No. 1 South vs. No. 5 Heights - 03/13

No. 2 Mill Valley vs. No. 3 Olathe North - 03/13

