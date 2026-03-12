Kansas High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 12-13
The 2026 Kansas high school boys basketball state championships continue this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all seven classifications.
The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.
2026 KSHSAA Class 1A DI Boys Basketball State Championships (select to view full bracket details)
Semifinals
No. 1 Central Plains vs. No. 4 South Central - 03/12
No. 2 St. John's/Tipton Catholic vs. No. 3 Norwich - 03/12
2026 KSHSAA Class 1A DII Boys Basketball State Championships
Semifinals
No. 1 Axtell vs. No. 4 Cunningham - 03/12
No. 2 Hanover vs. No. 3 Lebo - 03/12
2026 KSHSAA Class 2A Boys Basketball State Championships
Semifinals
No. 1 Sterling vs. No. 5 St. Marys - 03/13
No. 2 Berean Academy vs. No. 6 St. Mary's-Colgan - 03/13
2026 KSHSAA Class 3A Boys Basketball State Championships
Semifinals
No. 1 Collegiate vs. No. 5 Silver Lake - 03/12
No. 2 Hesston vs. No. 3 Burlington - 03/12
2026 KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Basketball State Championships
Semifinals
No. 1 Rock Creek vs. No. 4 Hugoton - 03/13
No. 2 Atchison vs. No. 6 Baldwin - 03/13
2026 KSHSAA Class 5A Boys Basketball State Championships
Semifinals
No. 1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. No. 5 Seaman - 03/12
No. 2 Bonner Springs vs. No. 3 West - 03/12
2026 KSHSAA Class 6A Boys Basketball State Championships
Semifinals
No. 1 South vs. No. 5 Heights - 03/13
No. 2 Mill Valley vs. No. 3 Olathe North - 03/13
