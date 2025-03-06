4A field set for boys state tournament action
Defending champ Valley opens with long-time rival Ames
After a delay due to weather, the Class 4A field is now set for the upcoming Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament.
Two-time defending champion Valley will conclude the quarterfinals on Monday from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines when they face long-time conference rival Ames.
Waukee Northwest kicks things off against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, top-seed Cedar Falls faces Dubuque Senior and Linn-Mar meets Waukee in the other quarterfinals.
The winner between Waukee Northwest and Cedar Rapids Kennedy plays either Cedar Falls or Dubuque Senior, with the Linn-Mar/Waukee winner taking on either Valley or Ames in the semifinals.
