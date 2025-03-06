High School

4A field set for boys state tournament action

Defending champ Valley opens with long-time rival Ames

Dana Becker

Valley is back to defend its Class 4A boys state basketball title.
After a delay due to weather, the Class 4A field is now set for the upcoming Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament.

Two-time defending champion Valley will conclude the quarterfinals on Monday from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines when they face long-time conference rival Ames

Waukee Northwest kicks things off against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, top-seed Cedar Falls faces Dubuque Senior and Linn-Mar meets Waukee in the other quarterfinals.

The winner between Waukee Northwest and Cedar Rapids Kennedy plays either Cedar Falls or Dubuque Senior, with the Linn-Mar/Waukee winner taking on either Valley or Ames in the semifinals.

All four classes are now set for action.

