Alex Manske Makes It Official, Commits To Penn State
Matt Campbell has added not one, but two of his former Iowa State quarterbacks at Penn State.
Former Iowa high school football standout Alex Manske - one of the top recruits Campbell ever landed while coaching the Cyclones - has committed to join him in Happy Valley.
According to On3Sports, Manske will follow Campbell to Penn State where he has four years of eligibility remaining to play. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller was the No. 8 overall quarterback in the Class of 2025 according to the On300 recruiting rankings.
Alex Manske Following Matt Campbell, Rocco Becht To Penn State
Campbell also acquired the services of his former starting quarterback at Iowa State in Rocco Becht, who announced he would enter the transfer portal as a graduate student after this past season.
In a previous message posted on social media, Manske mentioned Campbell and his coaching staff for “believing in me and supporting me throughout the journey.” He also thanked them and wrote, “I’ll forever be grateful for all you have done for me.”
Former Iowa High School Football Standout Held Several Division I Offers Out Of Algona
Manske held several top NCAA Division I offers out of high school in Algona including Texas A&M, Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin. He was an Elite 11 quarterback finalist and earned multiple all-state honors in Iowa high school football.
In an injury-shortened senior season, Manske threw for 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns without an interception over seven games while also starting on defense. He had nearly 5,000 yards passing and over 1,400 yards rushing in his high school career, throwing 49 touchdown passes and running in 27 more.
Manske played in three games this past season as a true freshman for Iowa State, allowing him to preserve his redshirt. He was 4-for-5 passing for 28 yards, rushing seven times for 33 yards.