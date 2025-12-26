Alex Manske Makes Decision On College Football Future
One of the top recruited players in the Matt Campbell era at Iowa State has entered the transfer portal.
Alex Manske, a four-star recruit out of Algona High School, will officially place his name into the transfer portal when it opens up in January. Manske is the latest Iowa State football player to do so since Campbell made the decision to leave Ames for Penn State University.
“These past weeks have been crazy and nothing any of us expected,” Manske posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’d like to thank God for all of His blessings, including the opportunities that He has given me within the game of football.
“I’d like to thank Coach Campbell and the staff for believing in me and supporting me throughout the journey. I’ll forever be grateful for all you have done for me.”
Alex Manske Held Several Offers Including Texas A&M, Nebraska, Iowa
In high school, Manske received numerous offers, including from schools such as Texas A&M, Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin. He was an Elite 11 quarterback finalist and multi-time all-state selection.
Manske completed his senior season with the Bulldogs without throwing an interception in seven games, completing 69 percent of his passes for 1,456 yards with 18 touchdowns. He also shined on defense, but had his season end early due to an injury.
In his high school career, Manske had almost 5,000 yards passing with 1,414 yards rushing and 49 passing touchdowns to go along with 27 rushing scores. He played baseball, basketball, golf and track and field at Algona.
Former Iowa High School Football Standout Played In Three Games For Iowa State
Manske played in three games this past season for Iowa State, completing 4 of 5 passes for 28 yards while rushing seven times for 33 yards. He preserved his redshirt, meaning he will be a redshirt freshman at his next stop.
“I’d also like to thank Iowa State University, the fans and the community for your support \this past year. You guys make Ames a special place to be,” Manske wrote. “To my teammates, I am grateful for all of the friendships we’ve made. I will forever cherish the time we spent together and the many memories we created this year.”
This is the latest key player to depart Iowa State following Campbell’s decision. Starting quarterback Rocco Becht also announced he plans to enter the transfer portal while backup Connor Moberly will remain in Ames.
Manske’s former high school teammate, Jack Limbaugh, is another player who has announced he will remain a Cyclone.