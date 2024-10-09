Algona vs. Humboldt headlines Iowa's biggest high school football games this week
Just like the slate of high-pressure college football games we are getting this weekend, Week 7 of the Iowa prep season brings with it the same.
One of those will see No. 1 and No. 2 in the Class 3A RPI square off, as Algona visits long-time rival Humboldt. Along with being district foes, the two are part of the North Central Conference, meaning these kids know each other quite well.
Led by Iowa State University commits Alex Manske and Jack Limbaugh, the Bulldogs rolled past Clear Lake last week. Manske has 16 passing touchdowns and almost 1,300 yards without an interception while the Wildcats are led by Coen Matson, the brother of ISU’s Caden Matson, who had a special teams TD last week vs. Baylor.
Matson has hit on 71 of 98 for 1,183 yards with 13 scores, including 16 passes for 459 yards and four touchdowns to top target Keegan Groat.
This marks the 108th meeting between the Highway 169 rivals, with Algona having picked up a 34-17 victory last year. Since 2018, Humboldt leads the series, 9-6.
A pair of eight-player games feature unbeaten vs. unbeaten
Two games in the eight-player world will have spotlights on them, as Remsen St. Mary’s takes on Woodbine and defending state champion Bishop Garrigan meets GTRA.
The Hawks, who won it all two years ago, are led by Landon Waldschmitt. The senior has scored 22 touchdowns while classmate Keaton Harpenau has 10 TDs and over 500 yards of total offense.
For the Tigers, Brody Pryor has over 1,100 yards of total offense with 20 passing TDs, using top target Landon Blum often, as the sophomore has 18 receptions for 422, with 13 resulting in end zone trips.
Bishop Garrigan has reeled off 18 consecutive victories, scoring over 70 multiple times this season. Led by legendary head coach Marty Wadle, the Golden Bears are balanced with QB Tate Foertsch and RB Trayton Cink.
GTRA, meanwhile, has scored at least 54 points in all six games. Kasey Hough, a senior, has 888 yards passing and 549 yards rushing with 26 touchdowns.
Can Indianola get over the close-loss hump?
Twice this season Indianola has been right there in terms of knocking off a tough opponent, coming up two points short in losses to Ballard and Pella. The Indians get their chance to score that momentum-building win when they take on unbeaten North Polk this week.
The Comets had rolled past most of their foes this year behind senior Nathan Feldmann, who has rushed for 1,001 yards and 13 TDs while throwing for another 440 with four scores.
Indianola counters with Asher Brueck and Jake Pontier. Brueck is 71-for-111 passing with 849 yards and eight scores while Pontier has 153 carries for 764 and 10 touchdowns.
The difference in this one could be the North Polk defense, which has nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries.