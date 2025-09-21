Iowa High School Football Week 4 Roundup: Revenge for Pella
In a rematch of the 2024 Class 4A state championship game, Pella High School earned a little bit of revenge, besting North Polk, 19-15.
Last year, it was the Comets with a 24-14 triumph, claiming the first state football title in program history. While many of the key players from that contest have moved on, one was back for the Dutch.
That player is Emmanuel Diers, as the senior racked up 256 yards of total offense with two touchdowns in the win for his team. Diers ran 32 times for 156 yards with a TD, adding 10 receptions and 100 yards with another score.
Michael Manning threw for 166 yards for Pella, who erased a 15-12 deficit with a touchdown as just 95 seconds remained in the game from Diers. Manning added 42 yards rushing, as Logan VanDenBroeck caught four passes for 45 yards and Blake DeHeus had five receptions for 31.
On defense, Kyler VanMaanen had two tackles for loss among his eight tackles, with both Rex Rhamy and Austin Schulte picking off passes.
For North Polk, James Armstrong threw for 161 yards and a TD to Bryce Burke, who had five catches for 102 yards. Carson Reinhart ran for 99 yards with another score.
Van Meter Makes Statement vs. Woodward-Granger
Many have wondered if the run of success for Van Meter was drying up. Well, these Bulldogs are not ready to let that happen just yet.
Van Meter doubled up Woodward-Granger, 40-20, dominating in all areas of the game.
Henry Lounsbury threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 8 of 12 passing, adding 73 yards and a TD on the ground. Lexon Blevins had a passing TD and a rushing score, as Tate Doggett also ran in a touchdown.
Blevins hit Lounsbury on a 16-yard trick play, as Drew Rhodes and Doggett both caught scores. Rhodes’ came on a 78-yard pitch-and-catch.
Dowling Catholic Dominates Southeast Polk, 45-14
In a game many thought could be an instant classic, Dowling Catholic scored a one-sided 45-14 victory over four-time defending Class 5A state champion Southeast Polk.
The Maroons led 24-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 at the break, as Joey Nahas tossed four TD passes and had 314 yards in the air. Sam Drexler caught two of those touchdowns, as did Jeffrey Roberts.
Drexler hauled in 10 passes for 164 while Roberts had seven receptions for 123. Ian Middleton ran for 78 yards and a touchdown. Drexler also returned a punt 55 yards for a score.
For the Rams, Stanley Cooper rushed for 118 yards and a TD as Boston Bailey threw a touchdown to Teagan Cantrall.
Other Week 4 Notes of Interest
- Fort Dodge moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2021.
- Asa Jacobsen hit a game-winning field goal to lift Okoboji over Spirit Lake, 10-7, after they blocked and recovered a loose ball following a blocked punt.
- South Tama won three games from 2021-2024, and they are now 3-1 on the year following a 26-14 victory over Albia.
- Bishop Garrigan avenged the last regular season loss for the Golden Bears - which came in 2023 - by blowing out St. Edmond, 65-6.
- Carroll Kuemper outscored OABCIG in the second half, 29-6, to post a 43-22 triumph.