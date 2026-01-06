Former Iowa High School Football Standout Transfers To Big Ten Team
A former Iowa high school football standout has decided to join a Big Ten Conference program through the transfer portal from Iowa State. And this time, it is not to follow his former coach and commit to Penn State.
Will Hawthorne, one of the top recruits from in-state that Matt Campbell landed while leading Iowa State, has committed to Nebraska. The four-star linebacker made the announcement on social media.
“GBR!,” Hawthorne posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon.
Hawthorne, a two-way star at Gilbert High School, entered the transfer portal after Campbell took the head coach position at Penn State. But unlike several of his former teammates who followed Campbell to Happy Valley, he will stay closer to home.
Former Gilbert Star Dominated On Both Sides Of The Football In High School
During his senior season at Gilbert, Hawthorne ran for 2,263 yards and scored 28 touchdowns on 328 carries, numbers which placed him atop Class 4A. He also recorded 44.5 tackles on defense with 10 for loss, two quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes broken up.
As a junior, Hawthorne recorded 63 tackles with 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks, finishing his high school career with 177 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 3,482 yards rushing and 46 touchdowns.
Nebraska was one of the schools that offered him coming out of high school along with Kansas and Kansas State. He retained a season by taking a redshirt this past fall for Iowa State, giving him four years of eligibility left for the Huskers.