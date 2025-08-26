All the Class 2A Games in Week 1 of Iowa High School Football
Just a few days remain in August, and that means Week 1 of the Iowa high school football regular season is here.
As we approach the first big Friday Night Lights of the fall, let us take a look at some of the top games by classification on the schedule this week.
Here are some of the top games in 2A in Iowa high school football for Week 1:
Carroll Kuemper vs. Cherokee
Both Carroll Kuemper and Cherokee have high expectations for this coming season. They also return standouts at the quarterback position who led their respective team to the playoffs. For the Knights, it all starts with Brock Badding, as the Braves counter with Jaxon Paulsrud. Kuemper leads the series, 3-0, having last played in 2023.
Woodward-Granger vs. Madrid
The Hawks and Tigers have collided in classic battles each of the past two seasons. Last year, Woodward-Granger prevailed, 29-28, with Madrid winning in 2023 by a final of 28-27. Prior to that, the Hawks had reeled off six straight - all by double figures.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
During a 27-14 victory by Central Lyon/George-Little Rock over MOC-Floyd Valley last year, 31 of the 41 total points were scored in the first half. The Lions have Jayden Daale back, as he is an elite talent at the QB position and had three touchdowns in that meeting last year.
Rest of the Class 2A Week 1 Iowa High School Football Schedule
- Grand View Christian vs. Interstate 35
- West Branch vs. West Liberty
- Camanche vs. Tipton
- Cascade vs. Bellevue
- Central Lee vs. Van Buren County
- Clarke vs. Colfax-Mingo
- Clear Lake vs. Forest City
- Creston vs. Clarinda
- Davis County vs. Pekin
- Unity Christian vs. Sioux Center
- Dike-New Hartford vs. Jesup
- Emmetsburg vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
- Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Okoboji
- Western Christian vs. West Lyon
- Manson Northwest Webster vs. Southeast Valley
- Monticello vs. Mount Vernon
- Osage vs. Hampton-Dumont/CAL
- PCM vs. Sigourney Keota
- Pella Christian vs. Roland-Story
- Ridge View vs. OABCIG
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
- Spirit Lake vs. Algona
- Wapsie Valley vs. Denver
- West Burlington/Notre Dame vs. Danville
- West Sioux vs. Sheldon
- Wilton vs. Iowa City Regina
- Center Point-Urbana vs. Alburnett
- Maquoketa vs. Anamosa
- Albia vs. Chariton
- Charles City vs. Oelwein
- Des Moines Christian vs. Van Meter
- Independence vs. North Fayette Valley
- MFL MarMac vs. Crestwood
- Mid-Prairie vs. Washington
- Mount Pleasant vs. Mediapolis
- New Hampton vs. Union
- Centerville vs. Knoxville
- South Tama County vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
- Waukon vs. Decorah