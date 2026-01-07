Former Iowa High School Football Coach Enters Guilty Plea To Theft
A former Iowa high school football coach has entered a guilty plea of first-degree theft.
Darrell Moore, who previously served as a football coach at Dubuque Senior High School, has been accused of stealing $47,360 from the Dubuque Independent Football League.
Former Dubuque Senior Head Football Coach Used Stolen Funds On FanDuel, For Purchases
According to a report by KCRG, Moore pleaded guilty on Monday and will be sentenced on February 23. His plea deal recommends two years probation for the matter.
The 40-year-old Moore used the stolen funds to pay for his Roku account as well as purchases made at grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, at golf courses, for hotel reservations, other online purchases and as deposits in his FanDuel account.
Former Iowa High School Football Coach Played College Football
Moore was hired as the head football coach at Dubuque Senior in 2022. He was a four-year starter at the University of Dubuque and was an assistant coach at the school the fall prior to taking over at Dubuque Senior.
Along with his role with the high school, Moore had served as president of the Dubuque youth football league he is accused of stealing funds from.
Moore’s trial had been delayed several times throughtout 2025.
Darrell Moore Led Dubuque Senior To Two Seasons, Team Won Six Games During That Time
Moore last served as head coach at Dubuque Senior in 2023, leading the Rams to a record of 2-7. The team went 4-5 in his first year in 2022.
Zach Soer took over at Dubuque Senior in 2024 and led the team to a 5-4 season this past year.