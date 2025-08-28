All the Eight-Player Games in Week 1 of Iowa High School Football
Just a few days remain in August, and that means Week 1 of the Iowa high school football regular season is here.
As we approach the first big Friday Night Lights of the fall, let us take a look at some of the top games by classification on the schedule this week.
Here are some of the top games in Eight-Player in Iowa high school football for Week 1:
Bishop Garrigan vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Conway Field will welcome Kingsley-Pierson back to the eight-player ranks after a two-year run in 11-player. Bishop Garrigan will be quite the foe, as the Golden Bears won it all in 2023 and made the state semifinals last season. Garrigan returns quarterback Tate Foertsch, who enters his third season as the starter, along with Ethan Marso and several others.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Janesville
Last year, Gladbrook-Reinbeck posted a 49-32 victory over Janesville, as they would go on to reach the state championship game. The Rebels lost several key pieces from that team, but do return Hudson Clark. Janesville rolled Belle Plaine in week 0 as Blayne Porter accounted for over 200 yards and four touchdowns.
Iowa Valley vs. Don Bosco
Iowa Valley has the advantage of having played in Week 0, as Nolan Kriegel carried them to a win with a five-touchdown effort. The competition picks up this week, though, as Don Bosco is as steady of a force in the classification as anybody. The Dons have not had a losing season since 2010, winning 10-plus eight times since and no fewer than eight wins during that stretch.
Rest of the Eight-Player Week 1 Iowa High School Football Schedule
- Easton Valley vs. Winfield-Mt Union (Thursday)
- Central Elkader vs. West Central (Thursday)
- North Tama vs. English Valleys (Thursday)
- Calamus-Wheatland vs. GMG
- Springville vs. Montezuma
- Ar-We-Va vs. Boyer Valley
- Audubon vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
- Baxter vs. Collins-Maxwell
- Belle Plaine vs. Colo-Nesco
- CAM vs. Fremont-Mills
- Central City vs. WACO
- Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Clarksville
- Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Siouxland Christian
- Exira-EHK vs. East Mills
- Wayne vs. East Union
- Glidden-Ralston vs. St. Edmond
- Griswold vs. Stanton
- Kee vs. Tripoli
- Lenox vs. Woodbine
- Melcher-Dallas vs. Lamoni
- Meskwaki Settlement vs. HLV/TC
- Mormon Trail vs. Twin Cedars
- Murray vs. Southeast Warren
- North Iowa vs. Harris-Lake Park
- North Union vs. Newell-Fonda
- Northwood-Kensett vs. Cedar Ridge Christian
- Riceville vs. Turkey Valley
- Seymour vs. Moravia
- Sidney vs. Bedford
- West Bend-Mallard vs. GTRA