Newell-Fonda Adds Fourth 1A State Title To Resume

The last time Newell-Fonda and Bishop Garrigan met in the Class 1A state championship game, Audi Crooks scored a single-game record to lead the Golden Bears to their second straight title.

Crooks, a junior standout at Iowa State, was in the crowd Saturday as the two rivals squared off for a third time with the trophy on the line.

This time, though, the Mustangs prevailed, winning their fourth championship since 2015 with a 64-56 victory in the final game of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Tournament from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐏 🏆👑🏀



#2 Newell-Fonda defeats #1 Bishop Garrigan 64 - 56 to claim the Class 1A State Basketball Championship!



2026 State Basketball Tournament



March 8, 2026

Early Lead Help Newell-Fonda Hang On For 1A State Championship

Newell-Fonda was in complete control early on, taking a 39-19 leading into the half But the top-ranked and No. 1 Golden Bears battled back, cutting it down to a couple of possessions late.

Sisters Ellie Sievers and Quinn Sievers both scored 16 points, as Rylee Hogrefe added 15 for the Mustangs. Jocee Walsh, a senior playing in her fourth title game, added 11 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Graclyn Eastman, Madelyn Tigges With Double-Doubles For Garrigan

Bishop Garrigan also had four in double figures, as Graclyn Eastman and Sacha Alesch each had 16. Eastman also added 16 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and two assists, as Emmi Bartolo and Madelyn Tigges both scored 12.

Tigges had a double-double, grabbing 12 rebounds while recording three blocks and two steals.

Newell-Fonda led by as many as 22 and never trailed, scoring 36 points in the paint and 11 points off 18 turnovers.

Sievers Sisters Earn All-Tournament Honors

𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒 𝟏𝐀 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌



Presenting your Class 1A All-Tournament Team! Congratulations to each athlete on a standout performance this week!



Quinn Sievers, Newell-Fonda

Emmi Bartolo, Bishop Garrigan

Avah Underwood, St. Albert

Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar
March 8, 2026

Ellie Sievers was named captain of the all-tournament team and won the Iowa Pork Producers Top Producer of the Game award. She was joined on the elite squad by Quinn Sievers, Bartolo, Eastman, Avah Underwood of Council Bluffs St. Albert and Jacey Johnston from Saint Ansgar.