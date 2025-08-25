All the Class 4A Games in Week 1 of Iowa High School Football
Just a few days remain in August, and that means Week 1 of the Iowa high school football regular season is here.
As we approach the first big Friday Night Lights of the fall, let us take a look at some of the top games by classification on the schedule this week.
Here are some of the top games in 4A in Iowa high school football for Week 1:
Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
A year after making the 3A state semifinals, Sergeant Bluff-Luton moves up to 4A this season. Warriors, though, open the year against a team many feel will be inside the UNI-Dome in November competing for 3A gold in Bishop Heelan and University of Iowa commit Kasen Thomas. Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton topped the Crusaders, 42-23, and lead the series 10-8 since 2008, winning 10 of the past 11.
Newton vs. Carlisle
Last October, it was Newton putting a hurting on Carlisle, winning 45-11. The Cardinals have won the last two encounters and have quarterback Caden Klein back to lead the offense. Klein ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns while completing 8 of 17 for 218 and two more scores in the game last year.
Lewis Central vs. North Polk
The defending state champion Comets are rebuilding, and those new faces in new places will get put to the test right off the bat with Lewis Central. The Titans are one of the preseason favorites in 4A behind all-state wide receiver Leonardo Tatum and others.
Rest of the Class 4A Week 1 Iowa High School Football Schedule
- Davenport North vs. Muscatine (Thursday)
- Des Moines East vs. Des Moines North
- Fort Dodge vs. Mason City
- Sioux City West vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson
- Council Bluffs Lincoln vs. Le Mars
- Gilbert vs. Carroll
- Boone vs. Greene County
- Humboldt vs. Spencer
- Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
- Pella vs. Ballard
- Ottumwa vs. Oskaloosa
- Storm Lake vs. Denison-Schleswig
- Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Bondurant-Farrar
- Burlington vs. Fort Madison
- Central DeWitt vs. Clinton
- Clear Creek-Amana vs. Davenport West
- Grinnell vs. Nevada
- North Scott vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Waterloo East vs. Waterloo West
- Waukon vs. Decorah
- West Delaware vs. Marion
- Western Dubuque vs. Dubuque Wahlert
- Winterset vs. ADM