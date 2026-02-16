Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026
Johnston remained atop the final regular season release of the Iowa high school girls basketball Top 25 state power rankings, a spot they have maintained throughout the year.
The rankings will be updated once final time after the conclusion of the state tournaments in all five classes.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Johnston (Class 5A, 21-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: The Dragons do have one final regular season challenge awaiting with a trip to Iowa City West.
2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 21-0)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: Perfection for the Crusaders, who handled business with a dominating win over Council Bluffs Lincoln.
3. Dowling Catholic (5A, 18-3)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: Big bounce back week for the Maroons, who knocked off Ankeny, Southeast Polk and Waukee Northwest.
4. Mount Vernon (3A, 19-2)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: The Mustangs hold an average margin of victory of 15.5 points per game.
5. Dallas Center-Grimes (4A, 19-2)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: The Mustangs have reeled off 11 in a row, including revenge on Norwalk.
6. Waukee Northwest (5A, 15-5)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: The Wolves had their win streak snapped by Dowling Catholic in the regular season finale.
7. Carlisle (4A, 21-0)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: The Wildcats play pressure defense, holding opponents to just 32 points per game.
8. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 19-1)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: The Go-Hawks have nine in a row entering the postseason.
9. Norwalk (4A, 18-2)
Previous Rank: No. 12
Last Week: Only a three-point loss to Dallas Center-Grimes has spoiled 2026 for the Warriors.
10. Treynor (2A, 18-1)
Previous Rank: No. 13
Last Week: The Cardinals continue to dominate, adding a win over Council Bluffs St. Albert to the resume recently.
11. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A, 18-3)
Previous Rank: No. 7
12. Clear Creek-Amana (4A, 17-2)
Previous Rank: No. 10
13. Maquoketa (3A, 18-4)
Previous Rank: No. 11
14. North Polk (4A, 17-3)
Previous Rank: No. 14
15. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 19-2)
Previous Rank: No. 15
16. Newell-Fonda (1A, 19-2)
Previous Rank: No. 16
17. Denver (2A, 19-2)
Previous Rank: No. 17
18. Hinton (2A, 17-1)
Previous Rank: No. 18
19. Central DeWitt (4A, 21-1)
Previous Rank: No. 21
20. Des Moines Christian (3A, 18-3)
Previous Rank: No. 22
21. Cedar Falls (5A, 16-4)
Previous Rank: No. 23
22. Mediapolis (3A, 21-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
23. Cedar Rapids Washington (5A, 16-4)
Previous Rank: No. 19
24. PCM (3A, 20-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
25. Cherokee (3A, 17-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 20 Iowa City High; No. 24 Iowa City Liberty.