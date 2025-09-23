Ankeny’s Daniel Larmie Piling Up the Yards this Season
After a strong junior season that saw him eclipse 1,200 yards rushing in Class 5A, Ankeny High School senior Daniel Larmie entered 2025 with lofty goals.
Following four weeks of the Iowa high school football regular season, he is well on his way to achieving them.
Larmie currently sits atop the 5A charts for rushing yards ahead of a group of runners including Jaden Montgomery of Dubuque Hempsted, Stanley Cooper from Southeast Polk, Tyler Englund of Marshalltown and Felix Annan of Waterloo West.
Montgomery, Cooper, Englund and Annan have all rushed for between 522 and 578 yards.
Among all players in Iowa high school football this year, Larmie is sixth in the state.
“I think my yards after contact really separates me,” Larmie said in an exclusive interview with High School on SI.
It started off strong for Larmie and the Hawks in a tough 25-24 loss to Waukee Northwest, as he rushed 37 times for 241 yards with two touchdowns. Since, Ankeny has not lost, defeating Waukee, Des Moines Roosevelt and rival Ankeny Centennial in succession.
Larmie ran for 186 and a score on 31 attempts vs. Waukee, had 100 on 18 totes with a score vs. Des Moines Roosevelt and picked up his second 200-yard game of the year with a 210-yard performance coupled with two scores vs. Ankeny Centennial.
Like any good running back regardless of the level of competition, Larmie knows to give credit to the “big fellas” up front on the offensive line.
“I mean, they’re the best unit in the state,” he said. “I wouldn’t have any other unit. They’re amazing.”
Daniel Larmie has Been Producing for Ankeny on the Football Field
Last year, Larmie carried the ball 186 times for 1,208 yards, scoring 11 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 56 yards.
That marked his second straight 1,000-yard season, as he also hit the number right on the nose as a sophomore, finishing with 1,000 exactly on 202 carries and seven touchdowns. Larmie caught eight passes that year for 40 yards with a score.
All total, he currently has 511 career carries for 2,962 yards with 24 touchdowns, adding another 220 yards receiving on 30 receptions with a score.
“To be honest, my mindset going in (to the year) was ‘I don’t care if they know it’s coming, we’ll line up and do it and win,’” Larmie said.
Ankeny Will Lean on Larmie Through Tough Schedule
Along with having already played Waukee Northwest, Waukee and Ankeny Centennial, the Hawks have a difficult slate of games on the horizon.
Starting this Friday, they host Sioux City East for Homecoming before welcoming in Johnston. From there, Ankeny heads to Ames, hosts 2024 5A runner-up West Des Moines Valley and closes the regular season at Council Bluffs Lincoln.
In the latest High School on SI Iowa high school football Top 25 state rankings, Waukee Northwest sits first, Sioux City East is No. 2, West Des Moines Valley is third and Johnston is sixth. Ankeny was the first team outside the Top 25 this week.