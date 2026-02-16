Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026
With postseason boys basketball in Iowa in full-swing, this will be the final regular season edition of the state power rankings. A final Top 25 will be released upon the conclusion of the state tournaments in all four classes.
Cedar Falls, the No. 1 team throughout, finished off that way with another perfect week. The Tigers handled business and are now 19-0 on the year.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Cedar Falls (Class 4A, 19-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: One showdown against Dubuque Senior in a potential Class 4A state tournament preview looms to before closing out the regular season with Cedar Rapids Xavier.
2. Waukee (4A, 18-2)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: The Warriors have won 11 in a row, including an overtime win over Waukee Northwest following by a victory vs. Ankeny Centennial.
3. Dubuque Senior (4A, 18-1)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: The Rams have not lost since an early January setback to Ames.
4. Dowling Catholic (4A, 17-2)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: Big win over Waukee Northwest has Maroons riding a four-game win streak.
5. Storm Lake (3A, 18-2)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: Pair of games left before postseason begins for the Tornadoes.
6. Ballard (3A, 20-1)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: The Bombers have now won six in a row ahead of a matchup with Dallas Center-Grimes.
7. Waukee Northwest (4A, 16-4)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: The Wolves dropped a close one to Dowling Catholic after wins over Linn-Mar and Ankeny.
8. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 16-4)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: The Roughriders rebounded from a neutral site loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie with a dominating win over Urbandale.
9. Unity Christian (2A, 19-2)
Previous Rank: No. 12
Last Week: The Knights capped off the regular season with three dominating wins.
10. ADM (3A, 17-2)
Previous Rank: No. 13
Last Week: Win streak hit seven in a row with two to go before districts.
11. Ames (4A, 18-2)
Previous Rank: No. 14
12. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 17-3)
Previous Rank: No. 4
13. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 19-3)
Previous Rank: No. 15
14. Solon (3A, 18-2)
Previous Rank: No. 10
15. Pella (3A, 17-4)
Previous Rank: No. 11
16. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 20-1)
Previous Rank: No. 16
17. Iowa City Regina (2A, 18-1)
Previous Rank: No. 18
18. MOC-Floyd Valley (3A, 16-4)
Previous Rank: No. 20
19. Kuemper Catholic (2A, 19-3)
Previous Rank: No. 21
20. Treynor (2A, 18-3)
Previous Rank: No. 22
21. Clear Lake (3A, 17-2)
Previous Rank: No. 23
22. Carroll (3A, 16-4)
Previous Rank: No. 24
23. St. Edmond (1A, 19-2)
Previous Rank: No. 25
24. Grundy Center (2A, 20-1)
Previous Rank: No. 17
25. Keokuk (3A, 17-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 19 Western Christian.