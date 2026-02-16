High School

Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026

Cedar Falls continues to lead as postseason games hit the court.

Dana Becker

Waukee’s Evan Jacobson (4) shoots the ball over Urbandale's Quentin Teeter (1) on Jan. 9, 2026, at Waukee High School.
Waukee’s Evan Jacobson (4) shoots the ball over Urbandale's Quentin Teeter (1) on Jan. 9, 2026, at Waukee High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With postseason boys basketball in Iowa in full-swing, this will be the final regular season edition of the state power rankings. A final Top 25 will be released upon the conclusion of the state tournaments in all four classes.

Cedar Falls, the No. 1 team throughout, finished off that way with another perfect week. The Tigers handled business and are now 19-0 on the year.

Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:

Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026

1. Cedar Falls (Class 4A, 19-0)

Previous Rank: No. 1

Last Week: One showdown against Dubuque Senior in a potential Class 4A state tournament preview looms to before closing out the regular season with Cedar Rapids Xavier.

2. Waukee (4A, 18-2)

Previous Rank: No. 2

Last Week: The Warriors have won 11 in a row, including an overtime win over Waukee Northwest following by a victory vs. Ankeny Centennial.

3. Dubuque Senior (4A, 18-1)

Previous Rank: No. 5

Last Week: The Rams have not lost since an early January setback to Ames.

4. Dowling Catholic (4A, 17-2)

Previous Rank: No. 6

Last Week: Big win over Waukee Northwest has Maroons riding a four-game win streak.

5. Storm Lake (3A, 18-2)

Previous Rank: No. 8

Last Week: Pair of games left before postseason begins for the Tornadoes.

6. Ballard (3A, 20-1)

Previous Rank: No. 9

Last Week: The Bombers have now won six in a row ahead of a matchup with Dallas Center-Grimes.

7. Waukee Northwest (4A, 16-4)

Previous Rank: No. 7

Last Week: The Wolves dropped a close one to Dowling Catholic after wins over Linn-Mar and Ankeny.

8. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 16-4)

Previous Rank: No. 3

Last Week: The Roughriders rebounded from a neutral site loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie with a dominating win over Urbandale.

9. Unity Christian (2A, 19-2)

Previous Rank: No. 12

Last Week: The Knights capped off the regular season with three dominating wins.

10. ADM (3A, 17-2)

Previous Rank: No. 13

Last Week: Win streak hit seven in a row with two to go before districts.

11. Ames (4A, 18-2)

Previous Rank: No. 14

12. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 17-3)

Previous Rank: No. 4

13. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 19-3)

Previous Rank: No. 15

14. Solon (3A, 18-2)

Previous Rank: No. 10

15. Pella (3A, 17-4)

Previous Rank: No. 11

16. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 20-1)

Previous Rank: No. 16

17. Iowa City Regina (2A, 18-1)

Previous Rank: No. 18

18. MOC-Floyd Valley (3A, 16-4)

Previous Rank: No. 20

19. Kuemper Catholic (2A, 19-3)

Previous Rank: No. 21

20. Treynor (2A, 18-3)

Previous Rank: No. 22

21. Clear Lake (3A, 17-2)

Previous Rank: No. 23

22. Carroll (3A, 16-4)

Previous Rank: No. 24

23. St. Edmond (1A, 19-2)

Previous Rank: No. 25

24. Grundy Center (2A, 20-1)

Previous Rank: No. 17

25. Keokuk (3A, 17-3)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 19 Western Christian.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa