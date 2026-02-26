High School

Final Two Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Brackets Set

1A, 2A regional finals result in eight-team state tournament fields.

Dana Becker

Hinton's Sydney Doeschot and Central Lyon's Georgie Oedekoven collide while going for a loose ball during the 2A IGHSAU state basketball championship at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Des Moines.
Hinton's Sydney Doeschot and Central Lyon's Georgie Oedekoven collide while going for a loose ball during the 2A IGHSAU state basketball championship at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final two fields were set in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament, as 16 regional finals took place across Class 1A and Class 2A.

The state tournament tips off Monday, March 2 in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center. Qualifiers were already set in Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A.

In 1A, top-ranked Algona Bishop Garrigan eliminated Top of Iowa Conference rival Lake Mills to punch a seventh straight trip to state, as they enter with the No. 1 seed. The Golden Bears, who won two state titles led by current Iowa State star Audi Crooks, face Kee in the quarterfinals.

Reigning 1A, 2A State Champions Back In Quarterfinals

Defending state champion Council Bluffs St. Albert is also back, as they will take on Exira-EHK in the elite eight. A potential championship game rematch awaits in the semifinals with Newell-Fonda if both advance.

The 2A defending state champion is also back in the field, as Hinton got by Earlham to move on. They are the No. 1 seed and will take on West Lyon in the quarters. 

Here are the state tournament brackets for 1A and 2A.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 4

  • Algona Bishop Garrigan (22-2) vs. Kee (17-7), 1:30 p.m.
  • Lynnville-Sully (24-0) vs. Dunkerton (22-2), 3:15 p.m.
  • Newell-Fonda (22-2) vs. Saint Ansgar (20-4), 5 p.m.
  • Council Bluffs St. Albert (21-3) vs. Exira-EHK (22-1), 6:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 6

  • Algona Bishop Garrigan/Kee winner vs. Lynnville-Sully/Dunkerton winner, 1:30 p.m.
  • Newell-Fonda/Saint Ansgar winner vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert/Exira-EHK winner, 3:15 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 7

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 3

  • Hinton (20-1) vs. West Lyon (17-7), 6:45 p.m.
  • Denver (22-2) vs. Emmetsburg (23-2), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

  • Rock Valley (22-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (19-5), 10 a.m.
  • Central Lyon (19-4) vs. Treynor (21-2), 11:45 a.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 6

  • Hinton/West Lyon winner vs. Denver/Emmetsburg winner, 10 a.m.
  • Rock Valley/Iowa City Regina winner vs. Central Lyon/Treynor winner, 11:45 a.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 7

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 4:45 p.m.
Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa