Final Two Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Brackets Set
The final two fields were set in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament, as 16 regional finals took place across Class 1A and Class 2A.
The state tournament tips off Monday, March 2 in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center. Qualifiers were already set in Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A.
In 1A, top-ranked Algona Bishop Garrigan eliminated Top of Iowa Conference rival Lake Mills to punch a seventh straight trip to state, as they enter with the No. 1 seed. The Golden Bears, who won two state titles led by current Iowa State star Audi Crooks, face Kee in the quarterfinals.
Reigning 1A, 2A State Champions Back In Quarterfinals
Defending state champion Council Bluffs St. Albert is also back, as they will take on Exira-EHK in the elite eight. A potential championship game rematch awaits in the semifinals with Newell-Fonda if both advance.
The 2A defending state champion is also back in the field, as Hinton got by Earlham to move on. They are the No. 1 seed and will take on West Lyon in the quarters.
Here are the state tournament brackets for 1A and 2A.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 4
- Algona Bishop Garrigan (22-2) vs. Kee (17-7), 1:30 p.m.
- Lynnville-Sully (24-0) vs. Dunkerton (22-2), 3:15 p.m.
- Newell-Fonda (22-2) vs. Saint Ansgar (20-4), 5 p.m.
- Council Bluffs St. Albert (21-3) vs. Exira-EHK (22-1), 6:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 6
- Algona Bishop Garrigan/Kee winner vs. Lynnville-Sully/Dunkerton winner, 1:30 p.m.
- Newell-Fonda/Saint Ansgar winner vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert/Exira-EHK winner, 3:15 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 7
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 3
- Hinton (20-1) vs. West Lyon (17-7), 6:45 p.m.
- Denver (22-2) vs. Emmetsburg (23-2), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
- Rock Valley (22-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (19-5), 10 a.m.
- Central Lyon (19-4) vs. Treynor (21-2), 11:45 a.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 6
- Hinton/West Lyon winner vs. Denver/Emmetsburg winner, 10 a.m.
- Rock Valley/Iowa City Regina winner vs. Central Lyon/Treynor winner, 11:45 a.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 7
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 4:45 p.m.