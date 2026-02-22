First Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tickets Punched
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament is starting to take shape, as tickets in the Class 3A field were punched Saturday night.
The tournament takes place March 2-7 in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center. More classes will determine qualifiers in the coming days.
Advancing as regional champions were Cherokee, Des Moines Christian, Forest City, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon, Mediapolis, Dubuque Wahlert and Williamsburg.
Defending Champion Mount Vernon Returns In 3A
Last year, Mount Vernon claimed the title with a victory over Dubuque Wahlert in the finals, 47-36.
Mount Vernon advanced with a 58-50 victory over Mid-Prairie while Dubuque Wahlert secured one of the eight slots when they downed Center Point-Urbana, 61-47.
All eight qualifiers were the higher-seeded teams for the regional finals.
The 3A state tournament will begin with three games on Monday, March 2 and the fourth quarterfinal going down Tuesday, March 3.
Here is the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament pairings for the Class 3A field.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 2
- Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. Cherokee (20-3), 5 p.m.
- Dubuque Wahlert (18-5) vs. Williamsburg (20-5), 6:45 p.m.
- Maquoketa (21-4) vs. Mediapolis (23-0), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
- Des Moines Christian (22-3) vs. Forest City (22-3), 10 a.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 5
- Mount Vernon/Cherokee winner vs. Dubuque Wahlert/Williamsburg winner, 1:30 p.m.
- Maquoketa/Mediapolis winner vs. Des Moines Christian/Forest City winner, 3:15 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 6
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 8 p.m.