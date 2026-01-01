Audi Crooks Caps Off 2025 With Fifth Straight 30-Point Game
Former Iowa high school girls basketball standout Audi Crooks put a cap on an incredible 2025 with her fifth consecutive game of at least 30 points scored.
Crooks, a junior for Iowa State who led Bishop Garrigan High School to back-to-back Class 1A state championships, scored 35 points with 13 rebounds in 34 minutes as the Cyclones topped Houston in Big 12 Conference play on New Year’s Eve, 80-62.
She has went over 30 points in each of the past five games this season, surpassing that number six times total. Crooks has scored in double figures in 80 consecutive games played.
Audi Crooks Continues To Dominate College Basketball World For Iowa State
Crooks was a precise 18 of 21 shooting from the field and made her only free throw attempt vs. the Cougars, as she had 41 points on 19 of 28 shooting in a three-point win over Kansas earlier in December.
In a win vs. in-state rival Iowa, Crooks scored 30, as she also had 30 vs. Northern Illinois and a career-high 47 in a win over Indiana in the championship of the Coconut Hoops - Blue Heron Division.
Back in November, Crooks scored 43 vs. Valparaiso. Her lowest single-game total this season was 19 vs. Norfolk State when she played just 25 minutes as Iowa State won by 46 points.
Former Iowa High School Standout Leads NCAA Division I In Several Categories
Crooks ranks first in all of NCAA Division I women’s basketball at 29.4 points per game, as her point total of 382 is also first. She is second in field goal percentage at 72.5 and first in field goals made and tied for first in field goals attempted.
The Cyclones host Baylor in a ranked contest on Sunday, January 4.