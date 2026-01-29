Audi Crooks Reached Another Milestone With Iowa State Basketball
A former Iowa high school girls basketball standout is the latest to join the 2,000-point mark at the collegiate level.
Audi Crooks, who led Bishop Garrigan High School to back-to-back Class 1A Iowa high school girls basketball state championships, surpassed 2,000 points in her Iowa State career on Wednesday night.
Crooks the Cyclones with 33 points in an 84-70 Big 12 Conference road win over No. 21 Texas Tech. The win had added significance for Iowa State, as head coach Bill Fennelly became the conference leader in victories with 297.
The Cyclones pulled away from the Red Raiders behind Crooks, as the talented junior scored the first four points of the fourth quarter. She also grabbed 12 rebounds, giving her a ninth double-double on the season while finishing 13 of 19 from the field and a perfect 7 of 7 at the free throw line.
Big Start Helps Audi Crooks, Iowa State Top Texas Tech
Fourteen of her 20 first half points came in the opening quarter, as she became the fourth Cyclone to reach 2,000 career points. Her scoring outburst helped ISU take an early 26-18 lead.
Crooks has scored 30-plus points 15 times and has reached double figures in 88 straight games overall. She broke the school single-game scoring mark earlier this season with 43 in a win over Valparaiso.
Iowa State, now 17-5 on the year and 5-5 in the conference, returns to action on Saturday when they host UCF.
Audi Crooks Latest Former Iowa High School Standout To Hit Points Milestone
Fellow former Iowa high school girls basketball standout Caitlin Clark is the NCAA’s career scoring leader with 3,951 points. Iowa State’s career scoring leader is also a former Iowa high school standout in Ashley Joens, as she racked up 3,060 points in her Cyclone career.
Clark played at Dowling Catholic High School and Joens graduated from Iowa City High.