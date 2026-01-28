High School

Two Iowa High School Basketball Standouts Break Scoring Records

Cora Widel and Tevin Schultz set career records for points at their respective schools.

Dubuque Senior's Tevin Schultz drives down the baseline during the Class 4A boys state quarterfinal against Cedar Falls on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena.
Two Iowa high school basketball scoring records fell on the same night, as Cora Widel and Tevin Schultz set new high-water marks.

Widel broke the career points record at Maquoketa High School and Schultz did the same at Dubuque Senior High School.

In a dominating 72-36 victory over Northeast, Widel set the mark, as she has now scored over 1,251 points in her prep career.

The Upper Iowa commit scored 348 points last year and came into the season with 992. She has been a starter for the Cardinals since joining the program as a ninth-grader.

Schultz set the record on a 3-pointer in the third quarter at Cedar Rapids Xavier. The senior finished with 26 points on 10 of 17 shooting, knocking down three triples in a 59-36 win over the Saints.

The Rams outscored Cedar Rapids Xavier in the fourth, 25-14, improving to 13-1 on the year.

Schultz has scored 342 points this season and has 1,361 in his career. He has been a regular in the lineup for Dubuque Senior since his freshman season, helping them win 70 games during that span.

Schultz has committed to play basketball at Rockhurst University, an NCAA Division II program in Kansas City, Missouri.

