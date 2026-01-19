Official Iowa Boys High School Basketball Rankings Revealed
The official Iowa high school boys basketball rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association have been released for the week.
Cedar Falls (Class 4A), Ballard (3A), Unity Christian (2A) and St. Edmond (1A) remained No. 1 in their respective classifications.
In each classification, a Top 10 consensus-built list has been compiled by an assigned committee. That committee includes two former head coaches, one media member and three members of the IHSAA staff.
High School on SI also released an updated Top 25 state power rankings which include teams from all four classifications. Cedar Falls is the No. 1 team in the state power rankings once again this week.
Waukee Northwest, Storm Lake, Clear Lake and Ballard complete the Top 5. Waukee Northwest is also in 4A with Cedar Falls while Storm Lake and Clear Lake join Ballard in 3A.
These regular season rankings will be used as the primary tool for postseason assignments from the IHSAA when those are released later this year. The last two releases of the rankings will come after substate brackets are revealed.
Here are the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys high school basketball rankings.
(January, 19, 2026)
Class 4A
- Cedar Falls
- Waukee Northwest
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee
- Dubuque Senior
- Ames
- Bettendorf
- Urbandale
- Linn-Mar
- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Class 3A
- Ballard
- Clear Lake
- Storm Lake
- ADM
- Pella
- Solon
- Wahlert Catholic
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Carroll
- Oskaloosa
Class 2A
- Unity Christian
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- Kuemper Catholic
- Tri-Center
- Treynor
- Grundy Center
- Western Christian
- Union Community
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Monticello
Class 1A
- St. Edmond
- MMCRU
- Burlington Notre Dame
- Bishop Garrigan
- Boyden-Hull
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Marquette Catholic
- Bellevue
- Lynnville-Sully
- Council Bluffs St. Albert