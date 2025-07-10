High School

Ava Husak, North Polk enter postseason riding high

Comets have won seven in a row as they seek another trip to state

Dana Becker

North Polk's Ava Husak has had an incredible season for the Comets as the postseason trek begins.
North Polk's Ava Husak has had an incredible season for the Comets as the postseason trek begins. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ava Husak and the North Polk High School softball team are riding high a the Iowa high school softball postseason begins for Class 4A.

The Comets, who ended the regular season 32-5 overall, have won seven and claimed the Raccoon River Conference title over fellow state contenders ADM, Carlisle, Bondurant-Farrar and Winterset.

And Husak is a big reason for all of that.

Husak, a senior who has committed to Drake University to play softball, is hitting .523 with nine home runs, 16 doubles, 35 RBI and 20 runs scored. She has also been walked 35 times and hit once more.

Inside the circle, Husak is nearly untouchable. She owns a record of 24-2 with 201 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched with an earned run average of 0.91 and a WHIP of 0.55.

What do those final two numbers mean? They mean Husak has allowed just 18 earned runs and 57 hits to opponents.

Last year, Husak hit .500 with 13 home runs, 16 doubles and 49 RBI while going 29-6 inside the circle with a save and 363 strikeouts in over 235 innings pitched.

North Polk made it to the state semifinals a year ago, placing fourth overall. They host either Ballard or Spencer in regional action on Saturday night.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa