Ava Husak, North Polk enter postseason riding high
Ava Husak and the North Polk High School softball team are riding high a the Iowa high school softball postseason begins for Class 4A.
The Comets, who ended the regular season 32-5 overall, have won seven and claimed the Raccoon River Conference title over fellow state contenders ADM, Carlisle, Bondurant-Farrar and Winterset.
And Husak is a big reason for all of that.
Husak, a senior who has committed to Drake University to play softball, is hitting .523 with nine home runs, 16 doubles, 35 RBI and 20 runs scored. She has also been walked 35 times and hit once more.
Inside the circle, Husak is nearly untouchable. She owns a record of 24-2 with 201 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched with an earned run average of 0.91 and a WHIP of 0.55.
What do those final two numbers mean? They mean Husak has allowed just 18 earned runs and 57 hits to opponents.
Last year, Husak hit .500 with 13 home runs, 16 doubles and 49 RBI while going 29-6 inside the circle with a save and 363 strikeouts in over 235 innings pitched.
North Polk made it to the state semifinals a year ago, placing fourth overall. They host either Ballard or Spencer in regional action on Saturday night.