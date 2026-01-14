Two New No. 1s In Latest Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
The latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings feature a pair of new No. 1 teams this week.
In the sixth release of the official state rankings, Newell-Fonda has replaced Council Bluffs St. Albert at the top spot in Class 1A while Rock Valley moved to No. 1 in 2A.
The Mustangs picked up a win over St. Albert in a rematch of the state championship game last year on Tuesday night. Bishop Garrigan remained No. 2 followed by the Saintes.
Rock Valley jumped from third to first, as Treynor fell all the way from the top spot to seventh.
Maquoketa held firm at No. 1 in 3A, as did Clear Creek-Amana in 4A and Johnston in 5A.
Newcomers to the rankings include Nodaway Valley (2A), Independence (4A), Ankeny Centennial (5A) and Indianola (5A).
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union official girls basketball rankings.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Basketball Rankings
Class 5A
- Johnston, 12-0
- Waukee Northwest, 8-3
- Dowling Catholic, 11-2
- West Des Moines Valley, 8-4
- Ankeny, 8-4
- Cedar Falls, 10-2
- Iowa City West, 9-3
- Iowa City High, 11-3
- Cedar Rapids Washington, 7-3
- Iowa City Liberty, 8-4
- Sioux City East, 8-2
- Bettendorf, 9-2
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 5-6
- Ankeny Centennial, 5-6
- Indianola, 7-4
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (14); Pleasant Valley (15).
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana, 10-0
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 10-0
- Norwalk, 10-1
- Dallas Center-Grimes, 10-2
- Carlisle, 13-0
- Central DeWitt, 11-1
- Waverly-Shell Rock, 12-1
- North Polk, 9-2
- Solon, 8-3
- Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7-6
- MOC-Floyd Valley, 7-5
- Sioux Center, 8-4
- North Scott, 6-5
- Pella, 7-4
- Independence, 10-2
Dropped out: Clinton (15).
Class 3A
- Maquoketa, 9-2
- Des Moines Christian, 11-2
- Mount Vernon, 12-2
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 8-2
- Williamsburg, 8-3
- Forest City, 11-1
- PCM, 12-1
- Spirit Lake, 7-3
- Cherokee, 9-2
- Mediapolis, 13-0
- Tipton, 11-1
- Davenport Assumption, 8-4
- Mid-Prairie, 7-4
- Clear Lake, 9-1
- Center Point-Urbana, 7-6
Dropped out: None.
Class 2A
- Rock Valley, 9-1
- Central Lyon, 11-1
- Maquoketa Valley, 12-0
- Hinton, 10-1
- Denver, 11-1
- Riverside, 11-1
- Treynor, 10-1
- West Lyon, 7-4
- Emmetsburg, 11-2
- Grundy Center, 11-1
- Westwood, 13-0
- Iowa City Regina, 10-3
- Sioux Central, 8-2
- Nodaway Valley, 11-1
- Mount Ayr, 12-1
Dropped out: ACGC (14).
Class 1A
- Newell-Fonda, 10-0
- Algona Bishop Garrigan, 11-2
- Council Bluffs St. Albert, 11-1
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 11-2
- Lynnville-Sully, 12-0
- Springville, 10-1
- Dunkerton, 10-2
- Exira-EHK, 10-1
- Lake Mills, 10-2
- George-Little Rock, 12-1
- Turkey Valley, 9-2
- GTRA, 11-1
- Saint Ansgar, 10-3
- Montezuma, 7-4
- North Union, 8-4
Dropped out: None.